Contact Us

Left lane rules on the front burner in four states

February 3, 2022

|

Lawmakers in four states are working to address who can travel when in the left-lane of multi-lane highways; meanwhile, a Pennsylvania bill takes the state one step closer to a truck weigh system used in nearly all other states.

Listen to our full show

A guidance document put out by FMCSA is designed to clarify that third-party testers can give CDL candidates their knowledge tests; a new round of federal transportation grants;p and a new highway fatality report. Also, lawmakers in four states are working to address who can travel when in the left-lane of multi-lane highways. Meanwhile, a Pennsylvania bill takes the state one step closer to a truck weigh system used in nearly all other states. And a bill in Congress would make permanent several measures meant to help CDL applicants during the pandemic. But OOIDA has some concerns.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A U.S. convoy similar to the one in Canada is taking shape, with one key difference say organizers. While the U.S. House looks at autonomous vehicle safety, TuSimple takes a step forward toward commercialization. Plus, drug busts are old hat – how about a banned bologna bust?

FMCSA: Third-party CDL testers OK

A guidance document put out by FMCSA is designed to clarify that third-party testers can give CDL candidates their knowledge tests. We’ll discuss that – plus a new round of federal transportation grants and a new report on highway fatalities.

Filling a shortage that’s not there

A bill now in Congress would make permanent several measures meant to help CDL applicants during the pandemic. But OOIDA has some concerns.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

Related Podcasts

FHWA wants to hear truck parking

Truck parking: the good, the bad and the frustrating

We’ll take a look at some bad developments (looking at you, U.S. DOT) and good news (thank you, Washington state) in truck parking.

February 02

freight

Freight still plentiful, but off historic highs

After reaching historic highs, the spot market is settling into typical seasonal patterns. But a lot of freight is still on the load board.

February 01

Vaccine Mandates vaccine mandate

Vaccine mandate: What are the facts

Truckers are angry about facing a vaccine mandate at the border between Canada and the United States. We’ll explain what the facts are.

January 31

pay highway funding freight rates

Pay by the mile? Not really, and truckers are pissed

It’s accepted that most truckers receive pay by the mile. But is that really true? Even “practical miles” don’t cover all miles they run.

January 28

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Left lane rules on the front burner in four states

Truck parking: the good, the bad and the frustrating

Freight still plentiful, but off historic highs

Vaccine mandate: What are the facts

Pay by the mile? Not really, and truckers are pissed