Left lane rules on the front burner in four states

Lawmakers in four states are working to address who can travel when in the left-lane of multi-lane highways; meanwhile, a Pennsylvania bill takes the state one step closer to a truck weigh system used in nearly all other states.

Listen to our full show

A guidance document put out by FMCSA is designed to clarify that third-party testers can give CDL candidates their knowledge tests; a new round of federal transportation grants;p and a new highway fatality report. Also, lawmakers in four states are working to address who can travel when in the left-lane of multi-lane highways. Meanwhile, a Pennsylvania bill takes the state one step closer to a truck weigh system used in nearly all other states. And a bill in Congress would make permanent several measures meant to help CDL applicants during the pandemic. But OOIDA has some concerns.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A U.S. convoy similar to the one in Canada is taking shape, with one key difference say organizers. While the U.S. House looks at autonomous vehicle safety, TuSimple takes a step forward toward commercialization. Plus, drug busts are old hat – how about a banned bologna bust?

FMCSA: Third-party CDL testers OK

A guidance document put out by FMCSA is designed to clarify that third-party testers can give CDL candidates their knowledge tests. We’ll discuss that – plus a new round of federal transportation grants and a new report on highway fatalities.

Filling a shortage that’s not there

A bill now in Congress would make permanent several measures meant to help CDL applicants during the pandemic. But OOIDA has some concerns.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information