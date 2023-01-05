Lawsuit targets alleged ticketing scheme

A recently-filed class action lawsuit claims that the city of Joliet, Ill., is engaged in an illegal ticketing scheme that targets truck drivers. We speak with one of the attorneys representing the plaintiffs, Frank Andreano, about the case, the alleged scheme, and how far back the allegations go.

FMCSA proposes updates to broker requirements. A new ban goes into effect for certain trucks in California. And average diesel prices rise for the first time in nearly two months.

With the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day right around the corner, there are some markets to watch for reefer haulers. We’ll have details on that and more in this week’s Market Update.

Recent winter weather is a reminder that we are now in the season when that can happen anytime, anywhere. Marty Ellis has a few thoughts about the cold weather, rolling blackouts and coping while you’re out on the road.

