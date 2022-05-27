Lawsuit: Hazmat carrier was irresponsible, unsafe

Any truck driver who hauls hazardous chemicals or other hazmat will tell you that the job requires the highest levels of responsibility and safety. But a class action lawsuit claims that a North American bulk carrier has been wildly irresponsible and dangerously unsafe, putting employees directly in harm’s way.
FMCSA is giving the public a little extra time to comment on its speed limiter proposal. A new bill in the U.S. Senate aims to make things a bit easier for truckers applying for TWIC and hazmat endorsements. And it’s going to be a busy weekend on the roads.
FMCSA has extended the time you have to speak out on the proposed speed limiter mandate. We’ll also discuss FMCSA action to help truckers do their part to tackle the shortage of baby formula and a truck driving school asking for an exemption from a driver training requirement.
Voters in two Florida counties will decide this fall whether to tax themselves to benefit transportation work.
- FMCSA is considering a rule that would mandate speed limiters on commercial trucks. Truckers and the general public can submit comments to FMCSA on the proposal. The deadline for comments has been extended; it is now July 18.
- A truck driving school is asking FMCSA to exempt its instructors from a regulation that requires them to have at least two years of experience driving a commercial motor vehicle. Once the notice is published in the Federal Register, the public will have 30 days to comment. To do so, go to the gov website.
