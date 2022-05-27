Lawsuit: Hazmat carrier was irresponsible, unsafe

Any truck driver who hauls hazardous chemicals or other hazmat will tell you that the job requires the highest levels of responsibility and safety. But a class action lawsuit claims that a North American bulk carrier has been wildly irresponsible and dangerously unsafe, putting employees directly in harm’s way.

FMCSA is giving the public a little extra time to comment on its speed limiter proposal. A new bill in the U.S. Senate aims to make things a bit easier for truckers applying for TWIC and hazmat endorsements. And it’s going to be a busy weekend on the roads.

More time to speak out on speed limiters

Transportation votes coming in Florida

Voters in two Florida counties will decide this fall whether to tax themselves to benefit transportation work.

