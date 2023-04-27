Kiley continues quest against labor nominee

U.S. Rep. Kevin Kiley has expressed strong reservations about Julie Su’s nomination for labor secretary, and he hasn’t changed his mind. Also, load posts increased last week. If things continue to track to 2019 levels, then DAT expects it’ll see similar load volumes for the next couple of weeks. We’ll get the details from Robert Rouse of DAT in today’s Market Update. And Marty Ellis recently witnessed one of those unfortunate things that happens at truck stops – one that does nothing good for the reputation of the industry, even though it’s the exception instead of the rule.

0:00 – Newscast.

9:43 – Congressman: Su not right for labor secretary.

24:03 – Loads running at 2019 levels.

38:47 – Seeing red over trucker bombs.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Julie Su’s nomination for labor secretary moves forward, but an uncertain future awaits. OOIDA issues a call to action on side underride guards. And a notorious stretch of highway is back open, but not for trucks.

Back to top

Congressman: Su not right for labor secretary

When we spoke with U.S. Rep. Kevin Kiley of California last month ahead of Julie Su’s confirmation hearing for labor secretary, the congressman expressed strong reservations about her nomination. Su has since responded to the concerns swirling around her, defending her role in AB5’s implantation and more. So does Rep. Kiley buy what Su is selling? In short, no. And he tells us why.

Back to top

Loads running at 2019 levels

Load posts increased last week. If things continue to track to 2019 levels, then DAT expects it’ll see similar load volumes for the next couple of weeks. We’ll get the details from Robert Rouse of DAT in today’s Market Update.

Back to top

Seeing red over trucker bombs

Marty Ellis recently witnessed one of those unfortunate things that happens at truck stops – one that does nothing good for the reputation of the industry, even though it’s the exception instead of the rule.

Back to top