Kiley continues quest against labor nominee

U.S. Rep. Kevin Kiley has expressed strong reservations about Julie Su’s nomination for labor secretary, and he hasn’t changed his mind. Also, load posts increased last week. If things continue to track to 2019 levels, then DAT expects it’ll see similar load volumes for the next couple of weeks. We’ll get the details from Robert Rouse of DAT in today’s Market Update. And Marty Ellis recently witnessed one of those unfortunate things that happens at truck stops – one that does nothing good for the reputation of the industry, even though it’s the exception instead of the rule.
9:43 – Congressman: Su not right for labor secretary.
24:03 – Loads running at 2019 levels.
38:47 – Seeing red over trucker bombs.
Julie Su's nomination for labor secretary moves forward, but an uncertain future awaits. OOIDA issues a call to action on side underride guards. And a notorious stretch of highway is back open, but not for trucks.
Congressman: Su not right for labor secretary
When we spoke with U.S. Rep. Kevin Kiley of California last month ahead of Julie Su’s confirmation hearing for labor secretary, the congressman expressed strong reservations about her nomination. Su has since responded to the concerns swirling around her, defending her role in AB5’s implantation and more. So does Rep. Kiley buy what Su is selling? In short, no. And he tells us why.
Loads running at 2019 levels
Load posts increased last week. If things continue to track to 2019 levels, then DAT expects it’ll see similar load volumes for the next couple of weeks. We’ll get the details from Robert Rouse of DAT in today’s Market Update.
Seeing red over trucker bombs
Marty Ellis recently witnessed one of those unfortunate things that happens at truck stops – one that does nothing good for the reputation of the industry, even though it’s the exception instead of the rule.