Kenworth hits the century mark

The celebration has begun at Kenworth. The company is commemorating its 100th anniversary with a host of events, special edition trucks and more. Before looking to the next 100 years, we look back at the past 100 with a trio of Kenworth employees, who explain how they went from a few dozen trucks sold at the outset of business to become one of the biggest truck manufacturers in the world.
Listen to our full show
Kenworth is commemorating its 100th anniversary. Before looking to the next 100 years, we look back at the past 100 with a trio of Kenworth employees, who explain how they went from a few dozen trucks to one of the biggest truck manufacturers in the world. Also, the number of loads and trucks on the DAT MembersEdge load board have stayed steady this year. We’ll get the latest from Stephen Petit of DAT. And Marty Ellis will shortly be back behind the wheel of The Spirit. In the meantime, he has some information to share concerning bees, California and almonds that could have a direct impact on some specialized truckers.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Tens of thousands of Freightliner trucks are under a new recall. A snow plow driver comes to the aid of stranded truckers in Wyoming. And the three finalists for the Women in Trucking Driver of the Year award are announced.
Freight market steady
The number of loads and trucks on the DAT MembersEdge load board have stayed steady this year. We’ll get the latest from Stephen Petit of DAT.
Bees, California and almonds
Marty Ellis will shortly be back behind the wheel of The Spirit. In the meantime, he has some information to share concerning bees, California and almonds that could have a direct impact on some specialized truckers.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Starting Monday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the TA in Florence, Ky. That’s at Exit 181 off Interstate 75. Stop in to join or renew OOIDA membership for two years at $50. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Get all the details on Kenworth’s anniversary celebration
- Get more information about the freight market. And you can find loads at OOIDA MembersEdge.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.