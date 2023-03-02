Contact Us

Kenworth hits the century mark

March 1, 2023

|

The celebration has begun at Kenworth. The company is commemorating its 100th anniversary with a host of events, special edition trucks and more. Before looking to the next 100 years, we look back at the past 100 with a trio of Kenworth employees, who explain how they went from a few dozen trucks sold at the outset of business to become one of the biggest truck manufacturers in the world.

Listen to our full show

Kenworth is commemorating its 100th anniversary. Before looking to the next 100 years, we look back at the past 100 with a trio of Kenworth employees, who explain how they went from a few dozen trucks to one of the biggest truck manufacturers in the world. Also, the number of loads and trucks on the DAT MembersEdge load board have stayed steady this year. We'll get the latest from Stephen Petit of DAT. And Marty Ellis will shortly be back behind the wheel of The Spirit. In the meantime, he has some information to share concerning bees, California and almonds that could have a direct impact on some specialized truckers.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Tens of thousands of Freightliner trucks are under a new recall. A snow plow driver comes to the aid of stranded truckers in Wyoming. And the three finalists for the Women in Trucking Driver of the Year award are announced.

Freight market steady

The number of loads and trucks on the DAT MembersEdge load board have stayed steady this year. We’ll get the latest from Stephen Petit of DAT.

Bees, California and almonds

Marty Ellis will shortly be back behind the wheel of The Spirit. In the meantime, he has some information to share concerning bees, California and almonds that could have a direct impact on some specialized truckers.

