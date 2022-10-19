It’s time to get the truck ready for winter

Winter is slowly making its way into the weather, and that means you need to have your truck ready. We’ll get some advice from Bryan Martin, the boss man at Joplin, Mo.’s Chrome Shop Mafia.

Listen to our full show

Winter is slowly making its way into the weather, and that means you need to have your truck ready. We’ll get some advice from Bryan Martin, the boss man at Joplin, Mo.’s Chrome Shop Mafia. Also, when you’re running your own trucking business, one reality seems to outweigh all others – and that is paperwork. From IFTA and IRP to weight distance permits and biennial updates, it can dominate your life. We’ll offer some advice. And New Jersey officials are criticizing what they call a “dimwitted” proposal sparked by an argument over red light cameras; meanwhile, voters in one Nevada city will soon decide whether to continue collecting a local diesel tax to aid transportation.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Diesel prices are up for a second straight week and the spot market is reacting. A trucker strike leads to multiple arrests in the Northeast. And the man accused of setting fire to more than two dozen trucks is being held without bail.

IFTA, IRP, weight distance permits and more

When you’re running your own trucking business, one reality seems to outweigh all others – and that is paperwork. From IFTA and IRP to weight distance permits and biennial updates, it can dominate your life. We’ll get some advice on all of it from Brittany Murphy and Brittany Singleteary of OOIDA’s Permits and Licensing Department.

New Jersey, New York squabble over ‘dimwitted’ proposal

New Jersey officials are criticizing what they call a “dimwitted” proposal sparked by an argument over red light cameras. Meanwhile, voters in one Nevada city will soon decide whether to continue collecting a local diesel tax to aid transportation.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information