Is the protest really hitting the big trucking issues?

February 11, 2022

|

The Canadian protest and others planned deal with something most truckers don’t like – a mandate, in this case for vaccines. However, officials are ignoring far bigger issues for most truck drivers – among them, parking.

Listen to our full show

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Ontario declares a state of emergency amid protests, while other provinces brace for more border blockades this weekend. The Louisiana staged accident investigation just keeps getting bigger. And in a match seemingly made in heaven, Cummins is acquiring Jacobs Vehicle Systems.

Winter driving tips

Forecasters expect a warmer winter for much of the U.S., and so far that prediction has been on par. But despite the change in some temperatures, the importance of being prepared on the road remains the same. We’ll have some winter driving tips.

Self-certification of trainers sparks criticism

FMCSA is embarking on another self-certification adventure, this time involving trainers for new drivers, and Marty Ellis is getting an earful about it.

