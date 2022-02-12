Is the protest really hitting the big trucking issues?

The Canadian protest and others planned deal with something most truckers don’t like – a mandate, in this case for vaccines. However, officials are ignoring far bigger issues for most truck drivers – among them, parking.
Listen to our full show
The Canadian protest and others being planned deal with something most truckers don’t like – a mandate, in this case for vaccines. However, officials are ignoring far bigger issues for most truck drivers – among them, parking. Also, despite forecasts for warmer weather, the importance of being prepared on the road remains the same. We’ll have some winter driving tips. And FMCSA is embarking on another self-certification adventure, this time involving trainers for new drivers, and Marty Ellis is getting an earful about it.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Ontario declares a state of emergency amid protests, while other provinces brace for more border blockades this weekend. The Louisiana staged accident investigation just keeps getting bigger. And in a match seemingly made in heaven, Cummins is acquiring Jacobs Vehicle Systems.
Winter driving tips
Forecasters expect a warmer winter for much of the U.S., and so far that prediction has been on par. But despite the change in some temperatures, the importance of being prepared on the road remains the same. We’ll have some winter driving tips.
Self-certification of trainers sparks criticism
FMCSA is embarking on another self-certification adventure, this time involving trainers for new drivers, and Marty Ellis is getting an earful about it.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- If you’re a woman in the transportation industry, the Women in Trucking Association wants to hear from you. Find out more here.
- Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the Petro in Hammond, La. That’s at Exit 40 off Interstate 12. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Be sure to check out the Fighting for Truckers website. Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.