Is the protest really hitting the big trucking issues?

The Canadian protest and others being planned deal with something most truckers don’t like – a mandate, in this case for vaccines. However, officials are ignoring far bigger issues for most truck drivers – among them, parking. Also, despite forecasts for warmer weather, the importance of being prepared on the road remains the same. We’ll have some winter driving tips. And FMCSA is embarking on another self-certification adventure, this time involving trainers for new drivers, and Marty Ellis is getting an earful about it.

Ontario declares a state of emergency amid protests, while other provinces brace for more border blockades this weekend. The Louisiana staged accident investigation just keeps getting bigger. And in a match seemingly made in heaven, Cummins is acquiring Jacobs Vehicle Systems.

