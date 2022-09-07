“Insurance is like high stakes gambling”

If you want to know why your insurance rates seem to go up or down for no apparent reason, it might help to think of insurance as a whole as high stakes gambling.

Today’s News: FMCSA to start fielding comments about COVID emergency declaration

Plus, a trucking school in Colorado shuts its doors unexpectedly, leaving students out in the cold and UPS wanted an exemption from driver training requirements, but FMCSA says think again.

Doing your taxes is a year-round affair

Self-employed truckers don’t have the luxury of waiting until the spring to start on their taxes.

Fuel tax drops and holidays

One state lowers its fuel tax rate while another extends its fuel tax holiday.

