Insurance and taxes: it doesn’t need to be so painful

Shopping for insurance will never top the list of “fun things to do” – but it doesn’t need to be quite so painful. What you should know before you start seeking out quotes.

Today’s News: Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project finally gets funding

Plus, the transportation secretary highlights truckers in his end-of-year message; and Canada’s ELD mandate finally goes into full effect.

Tax season is winding up

The start of the year is a time for wrapping up matters from the previous year, and that includes everything you need to file taxes later this year.

Fuel tax hikes in multiple states

2022 saw a number of states suspend or freeze fuel tax rates, but the honeymoon may be over.

Listen to our full show

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information