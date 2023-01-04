Insurance and taxes: it doesn’t need to be so painful

Shopping for insurance will never top the list of “fun things to do” – but it doesn’t need to be quite so painful. What you should know before you start seeking out quotes.
Today’s News: Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project finally gets funding
Plus, the transportation secretary highlights truckers in his end-of-year message; and Canada’s ELD mandate finally goes into full effect.
Tax season is winding up
The start of the year is a time for wrapping up matters from the previous year, and that includes everything you need to file taxes later this year.
Fuel tax hikes in multiple states
2022 saw a number of states suspend or freeze fuel tax rates, but the honeymoon may be over.
Listen to our full show
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Kids in California have a chance to name the new Caltrans mascot. Find more information here.
- Starting Jan. 6, Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the Oklahoma City East TA. That’s at Exit 142 on Interstate 40. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Find out more about OOIDA’s Truck Insurance program here.
- If you have questions about tax matters, call Shasta May at 888-407-1669, or you can email her here. You also can visit the MBA Tax and Bookkeeping Service website.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.