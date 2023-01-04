Contact Us
Insurance and taxes: it doesn’t need to be so painful

January 3, 2023

Shopping for insurance will never top the list of “fun things to do” – but it doesn’t need to be quite so painful. What you should know before you start seeking out quotes.

Today’s News: Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project finally gets funding

Plus, the transportation secretary highlights truckers in his end-of-year message; and Canada’s ELD mandate finally goes into full effect.

Tax season is winding up

The start of the year is a time for wrapping up matters from the previous year, and that includes everything you need to file taxes later this year.

Fuel tax hikes in multiple states

2022 saw a number of states suspend or freeze fuel tax rates, but the honeymoon may be over.

