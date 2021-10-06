Contact Us
Infrastructure now wedded to budget bill

October 5, 2021

Land Line Now, Oct. 5, 2021.

Congress has another month to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill, but it is now anchored to the stalled $3.5 trillion reconciliation.

Senate infrastructure bill fails to add truck parking amendment

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

Supreme Court takes a brief look at four cases involving trucking industry. Diesel prices continue to surge. And the squirrel who found an inconvenient place to store 42 gallons of walnuts for the winter.

II. Electric vehicles and your tires

The future is coming up fast, whether we’re ready for it or not. Electric vehicles are starting to enter the market – and that is going to have an effect on how we select tires. The question is, just what kind of effect can we expect? And what about performance?

III. States take action on tickets cameras

New York is ready to allow ticket cameras, while Illinois and Florida are moving to limit their use. Meanwhile, Massachusetts will ask voters whether they want the state to join a regional “climate pact” that could add 10 cents to fuel taxes.

IV. Infrastructure bill linked to stalled bill

The last highway bill is now extended, giving Congress another month to figure out how to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill. And unfortunately, passage of that measure is now linked to the $3.5 trillion dollar budget reconciliation bill stalled in Congress.

