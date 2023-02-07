Contact Us
Infrastructure and the state of the union

February 6, 2023

Listen to our full show

Tuesday, the president will report on the state of the union, and part of the speech is expected to cover infrastructure. We’ll get an idea of what to expect and what it means on the ground from Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office. Also, employee classification is a hot-button issue. Today, we’ll report on why that is and where OOIDA is in the fight against AB5. And the House Transportation and Infrastructure has new leadership, but they’re looking at fixing the same problems that have been around for a while now. That includes a push on truck parking and restroom access for professional drivers.

The transportation unemployment rate is elevated. Trailer orders are spiking. And is California telling autonomous trucks to go hiking?

Fighting to protect independent contractors

Employee classification is a hot button issue. Today, we’ll report on why that is and where OOIDA is in the fight against AB5.

Truck parking and restroom access

The more things change, the more they stay the same. The House Transportation and Infrastructure has new leadership, but they’re looking at fixing the same problems that have been around for a while now. Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine join us talk about the committee’s agenda, which is likely to include a push on truck parking and restroom access for professional drivers.

