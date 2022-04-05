Income tax: When to file an extension

What do you do if April 15th is rolling up quick and you’re not quite ready yet to file your income tax? It turns out you can delay filing, but only if you send in a request for a tax extension.

What do you do if April 15th is rolling up quick and you’re not quite ready yet to file your income tax? It turns out you can delay filing, but only if you send in a request for a tax extension. Also, it’s important to have uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage to protect you if you’re in an accident and the at-fault party has no insurance. We’ll explain why it’s important. And two members of Congress are teaming up on a bill to combat the supposed ‘truck driver shortage.’ And OOIDA has a few thoughts on the topic.

The White House provides an update on its Trucking Action Plan. A new House bill would provide tax credits of up to $7,500 dollars for truck drivers. And the man behind the song “Convoy” has passed away.

