IFTA sticker fading? You’re not alone

March 31, 2022

|

What do you if you have a required sticker like IFTA on your truck and it begins to fade to the point it can’t be read? It’s not a hypothetical for some truckers.

What do you if you have a required sticker like IFTA on your truck and it begins to fade to the point it can’t be read? It’s not a hypothetical for some truckers. Also, the FMCSA is seeking women to join a new advisory board covering the trucking industry. We’ll cover that, plus what we learned from the FMCSA’s recent Analysis, Research, and Technology Forum. And lawmakers in five states are taking actions to address ticket quotas while Idaho’s legislature is considering more funding for bridges, roads and other transportation projects.

FMCSA seeks women for new board

The FMCSA is seeking women to join a new advisory board covering the trucking industry.
We’ll cover that, plus what we learned from the FMCSA’s recent Analysis, Research, and Technology Forum.

Lawmakers target ticket quotas

Lawmakers in five states are taking actions to address ticket quotas while Idaho’s legislature is considering more funding for bridges, roads and other transportation projects. And we’ll have information about upcoming truck shows on the Land Line Now Industry Calendar.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Roadflex

