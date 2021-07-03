I-40 bridge update: Where to go around

Land Line Now: July 2, 2021.
Marty Ellis, pilot of OOIDA’s Spirit of the American Trucker tour truck, has some advice on getting through one of America’s biggest current highway backups – the Memphis I-40 bridge closure mess.
I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton
The FMCSA opens up enrollment for the training provider registry. The Pennsylvania DOT moves ahead with its bridge tolling plan. And a flying car takes a flying leap.
II. Awards honor students and truckers
We’ll talk with the top winner of the OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship; Shell Rotella and OOIDA will honor drivers who “Go Safely”; and who will haul this year’s Capitol Christmas Tree.
III. I-40 bridge – where to go instead
Marty Ellis just went through one of America’s biggest current highway messes – Memphis, where a bridge closure has caused huge backups – but meanwhile, he’s doing some deep thinking about government, regulation and how some people have gone a bit too far in their careers.
IV. What’s next for the highway bill
The U.S. House has approved its version of the highway bill. Many expect it has little chance of getting past the Senate. However, a highway bill has to pass by September. So what are the paths available to get something done?
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- To either read reviews of certified medical examiners by other truckers, or to review a doctor, go to OOIDA’s DOT Doc service at the Association’s website.
- OOIDA will present a free Truck to Success webinar at 7 p.m. central time July 20th. The webinar will cover the cost of operations. You can sign up for the webinar here.
- Read Land Line Magazine’s latest coverage of the I-40 bridge: Major traffic pattern changes in West Memphis due to I-40 bridge detours.
- OOIDA’s Go Safely award is part of a new campaign launched by Shell Rotella called The Road to Recovery. The campaign will honor drivers who kept themselves and others safe during the pandemic. If you’d like to nominate yourself or someone else, email your story in to GoSafely@OOIDA.com. Nominations are accepted through July 20. The awards ceremony will be broadcast online during SuperRigs.
- For more information on the OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship, click here.
- Starting Sunday, Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the TA in Brooklyn, Iowa. That’s at Exit 197 off Interstate 80. You can find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- If you’ve been hauling COVID-19 vaccines across the country in recent weeks, we want to hear from you for a story we’re working on. Just send an email to LandLineNow@OOIDA.com and we’ll get back to you.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.
- It’s helpful for our members to keep us apprised of conditions on the roads and any problems they encounter. If you have situations to report call OOIDA at 816-229-5791 or email Questions@OOIDA.com.