I-40 bridge update: Where to go around

Marty Ellis, pilot of OOIDA’s Spirit of the American Trucker tour truck, has some advice on getting through one of America’s biggest current highway backups – the Memphis I-40 bridge closure mess.

I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton

The FMCSA opens up enrollment for the training provider registry. The Pennsylvania DOT moves ahead with its bridge tolling plan. And a flying car takes a flying leap.

II. Awards honor students and truckers

We’ll talk with the top winner of the OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship; Shell Rotella and OOIDA will honor drivers who “Go Safely”; and who will haul this year’s Capitol Christmas Tree.

III. I-40 bridge – where to go instead

Marty Ellis just went through one of America’s biggest current highway messes – Memphis, where a bridge closure has caused huge backups – but meanwhile, he’s doing some deep thinking about government, regulation and how some people have gone a bit too far in their careers.

IV. What’s next for the highway bill

The U.S. House has approved its version of the highway bill. Many expect it has little chance of getting past the Senate. However, a highway bill has to pass by September. So what are the paths available to get something done?

