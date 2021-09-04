Hurricane Ida: How you can help

Land Line Now, Sept. 3, 2021.

Truckers who want to help out in a crisis like Hurricane Ida have few realistic options. Now an organization offers a way they can help.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA clears up an addition to its pandemic emergency declaration that has drivers confused. Truck employment numbers are nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. And how much would you pay for someone’s used underwear?

II. Roses and Razzberries

From a good Samaritan truck driver, who prevented a potentially deadly situation to a motor carrier that wants to put trainees in the driver’s seat without a trainer who’s awake, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries.

III. A pandemic parts shortage

Marty Ellis continues to make his way through this year’s truck shows, but in the meantime he’s hearing from truckers about a lack of key parts for trucks in need of repair.

IV. Helping out with Hurricane Ida and other disasters

For truckers who want to help out in a crisis, the options are few. Some pick up loads that have little chance of being allowed in a disaster area, or are unable to get loads as part of the official relief effort. Now, there’s a way they can help. Meanwhile, one city develops a plan to keep overweight trucks on a fragile highway.

