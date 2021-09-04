Hurricane Ida: How you can help

Land Line Now, Sept. 3, 2021.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
Truckers who want to help out in a crisis like Hurricane Ida have few realistic options. Now an organization offers a way they can help.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
FMCSA clears up an addition to its pandemic emergency declaration that has drivers confused. Truck employment numbers are nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. And how much would you pay for someone’s used underwear?
II. Roses and Razzberries
From a good Samaritan truck driver, who prevented a potentially deadly situation to a motor carrier that wants to put trainees in the driver’s seat without a trainer who’s awake, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries.
III. A pandemic parts shortage
Marty Ellis continues to make his way through this year’s truck shows, but in the meantime he’s hearing from truckers about a lack of key parts for trucks in need of repair.
IV. Helping out with Hurricane Ida and other disasters
For truckers who want to help out in a crisis, the options are few. Some pick up loads that have little chance of being allowed in a disaster area, or are unable to get loads as part of the official relief effort. Now, there’s a way they can help. Meanwhile, one city develops a plan to keep overweight trucks on a fragile highway.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- If you’re interested in hauling relief loads into disaster areas, such as those areas affected by Hurricane Ida, contact the American Logistics Aid Network.
- Learn more about the hours of service emergency declaration: FMCSA explains changes to emergency declaration.
- Read up on the National Consumer Complaint Database: FMCSA seeks comments on National Consumer Complaint Database
- You can find more information here on the Truck Convoy for Special Olympics taking place in Sioux Falls, S.D.
- Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, are at the Over the Top Diesel Showdown. That’s at the Onaway Speedway in Onaway, Mich. You can find upcoming Spirit stops here.
