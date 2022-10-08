Hurricane Ian pulls trucking community together

When disasters strike, truckers are among the first on the ground helping wherever and however they can – and such is the case right now in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Today’s News: Former employee of trucking company charged with kidnapping, murder

Plus, the first Tesla Semi deliveries are right around the corner, and trucking employment numbers slip.

Roses & Razzberries

From Highway Angels who stepped up when no one else did and expanded CDL training opportunities to driver-focused cameras and the worst roads in America – we hand out Roses and Razzberries to those who’ve earned them.

Check your health before your wreck yourself

How’s your health? What sort of food are you eating? Are you getting exercise? Some sound advice to keep in mind while on the road.

