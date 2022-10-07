How long does your medical card go?

The Medical Review Board will host a public meeting in a couple of weeks to discuss how the length of medical certification affects safety. Collin Long of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office discusses that and more.

The Medical Review Board will host a public meeting in a couple of weeks to discuss how the length of medical certification affects safety. Collin Long of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office discusses that and more. Also, truck show season is winding down, but there are still a few on the scheduled for October and November. We’ll bring you the details of upcoming shows, including a few that are just starting out. And the governor of Massachusetts has sent a transportation safety bill that includes a mandate for side underride guards for certain trucks back to state legislators.

Class 8 truck orders hit a new high. Gridlock in one of the nation’s busiest metropolitan areas is about to get turned up a notch. And the deadline to take part in the OOIDA Foundation’s Truck to Success seminar is fast approaching.

Truck show season is winding down, but there are still a few on the scheduled for October and November. We’ll bring you the details of upcoming shows, including a few that are just starting out.

The governor of Massachusetts has sent a transportation safety bill that includes a mandate for side underride guards for certain trucks back to state legislators.

