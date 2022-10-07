How long does your medical card go?

The Medical Review Board will host a public meeting in a couple of weeks to discuss how the length of medical certification affects safety. Collin Long of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office discusses that and more.
Listen to our full show
The Medical Review Board will host a public meeting in a couple of weeks to discuss how the length of medical certification affects safety. Collin Long of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office discusses that and more. Also, truck show season is winding down, but there are still a few on the scheduled for October and November. We’ll bring you the details of upcoming shows, including a few that are just starting out. And the governor of Massachusetts has sent a transportation safety bill that includes a mandate for side underride guards for certain trucks back to state legislators.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Class 8 truck orders hit a new high. Gridlock in one of the nation’s busiest metropolitan areas is about to get turned up a notch. And the deadline to take part in the OOIDA Foundation’s Truck to Success seminar is fast approaching.
Truck show season wrapping up
Truck show season is winding down, but there are still a few on the scheduled for October and November. We’ll bring you the details of upcoming shows, including a few that are just starting out.
Underride guards back to drawing board in one state
The governor of Massachusetts has sent a transportation safety bill that includes a mandate for side underride guards for certain trucks back to state legislators.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- For details and to register for FMCSA’s Medical Review Board meeting, click here.
- OOIDA is hosting its three-day Truck to Success course on Oct. 25-27 at the Courtyard by Marriott in Blue Springs, Mo. The deadline to register is Oct. 10.
- Starting Friday, Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the Show & Shine for a Special Kind at the St. Joe State Park in Park Hills, Mo. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Find a list of upcoming truck shows and events here.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.