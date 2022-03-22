Hours of service emergency order – here are the facts

The emergency declaration from FMCSA meant to cope with the pandemic – and its exemptions from the hours of service – sounds broad, but in reality it’s very specific. So why are truckers confused? And why do violations keep happening?
The emergency declaration from FMCSA meant to cope with the pandemic – and its exemptions from the hours of service – sounds broad, but in reality it’s very specific. So why are truckers confused? And why do violations keep happening? Also, there are a lot of benefits that come with having a dashcam in your cab. We look at the insurance implications of having one. And the CVSA is having a conference. We’ll find out what they’re likely to discuss – plus offer an update on towing reform efforts and bills to expand parking and bathroom access for truckers in Washington state.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
The U.S. DOT is giving people more time to comment on proposed changes to drug testing. One left lane restriction bill falls, while another one lives on with some big changes. And a longtime Congressional champion for infrastructure projects suddenly passes away.
Dashcams and their benefits
There are a lot of benefits that come with having a dashcam in your cab. We look at the insurance implications of having one – and not having one – with the help of Trista Roby and Trina Skywalker of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department.
CVSA conference
The CVSA, the organization that writes the out-of-service criteria, is having a conference. We’ll find out what they’re likely to discuss – plus offer an update on towing reform efforts and bills to expand parking and bathroom access for truckers in Washington state.
