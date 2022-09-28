Hotshots and the hours of service

Hotshots are a unique and interesting part of the trucking industry. But they also are drivers who face a unique set of circumstances and challenges in their daily operation. We’ll discuss some specifics about hotshotting and the hours of service, as well as several other topics, with Tom Crowley and Joe Biggs of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

Listen to our full show

We’ll discuss some specifics about hot shotting and the hours of service, as well as several other topics, with Tom Crowley and Joe Biggs of OOIDA’s Business Services Department. Also, David Stevens, managing director of the Tire Retread & Repair Information Bureau, says it may be time to give retreading another try. He joins us to talk about how technology has improved the process, how retreading can save you money and why it’s just as reliable as any other option out there. And Pennsylvania is taking an in-depth look at the state’s department of transportation, comparing it with operations in other states; meanwhile, a bill in Massachusetts includes a mandate for side underride guards for certain trucks.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Emergency orders are falling into place in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches. Diesel prices drop for a fourth straight week. And the co-founder of a trucking company is found dead under suspicious circumstances.

Time to give retreads another try

Retreading gets a bad rap sometimes. You or someone you know may have sworn it off after a bad experience. But David Stevens, managing director of the Tire Retread & Repair Information Bureau, says it may be time to give retreading another try. He joins us to talk about how technology has improved the process, how retreading can save you money and why it’s just as reliable as any other option out there.

State takes a deep look at its DOT

Pennsylvania is taking an in-depth look at the state’s department of transportation, comparing it with operations in other states; meanwhile, a bill in Massachusetts includes a mandate for side underride guards for certain trucks.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information