Highway agency wants to regulate greenhouse gas emissions

Last week, the Federal Highway Administration proposed setting targets that states and cities would be required to meet regarding greenhouse gas emissions. And, needless to say, it’s generating some controversy.

It’s not just your imagination: New studies confirm that dangerous driving is on the rise. Canada will start enforcing its ELD mandate at the start of the year. And a new Hollywood film set to hit theaters this month has trucking and trafficking as the background.

New market report to help owner-operators

In an effort to help owner-operators understand the current and future state of the freight market, the OOIDA Foundation has created a monthly market update. Andrew King, the Foundation’s research analyst, talks about this new update, and how it can help owner-operators make informed decisions.

How insurance rates are set

A lot goes in to deciding your insurance rate. The experts from OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department explain how insurance companies set rates and what can cause increases.

