Contact Us
TravelCenters

Highway agency wants to regulate greenhouse gas emissions

July 11, 2022

|

Last week, the Federal Highway Administration proposed setting targets that states and cities would be required to meet regarding greenhouse gas emissions. And, needless to say, it’s generating some controversy.

Listen to our full show

Last week, the Federal Highway Administration proposed setting targets it would require states and cities to meet regarding greenhouse gas emissions. And, needless to say, it’s generating some controversy. Also, in an effort to help owner-operators understand the current and future state of the freight market, the OOIDA Foundation has created a monthly market update. Andrew King, the foundation’s research analyst, talks about this new update, and how it can help owner-operators make informed decisions. And a lot goes in to deciding your insurance rate. The experts from OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department explain how rates are calculated and what can cause increases.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

It’s not just your imagination: New studies confirm that dangerous driving is on the rise. Canada will start enforcing its ELD mandate at the start of the year. And a new Hollywood film set to hit theaters this month has trucking and trafficking as the background.

New market report to help owner-operators

In an effort to help owner-operators understand the current and future state of the freight market, the OOIDA Foundation has created a monthly market update. Andrew King, the Foundation’s research analyst, talks about this new update, and how it can help owner-operators make informed decisions.

How insurance rates are set

A lot goes in to deciding your insurance rate. The experts from OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department explain how insurance companies set rates and what can cause increases.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

Lucas Oil

Related Podcasts

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall That Heals

The Wall That Heals

A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is making its way through the U.S. Plus, it may be time to review your current business model.

July 08

ifta help paperwork

Fuel tax holidays and IFTA confusion

Confused about fuel tax holidays and IFTA? You’re hardly alone. Plus, FMCSA’s speed limiter comment period is closing quickly.

July 07

California AB5 Port of Los Angeles truck photo

Which AB5 shoes are about to drop?

California’s AB5 is likely to survive, so which shoes are about to drop? Plus, the talk surrounding new underride provisions.

July 06

Quick-thinking Highway Angel

A quick-thinking OOIDA life member is named a Highway Angel for jumping into action after a crash. Plus, how leaving the scene of any accident can affect your CDL.

July 05

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Highway agency wants to regulate greenhouse gas emissions

The Wall That Heals

Fuel tax holidays and IFTA confusion

Which AB5 shoes are about to drop?

Quick-thinking Highway Angel