Listen to our full show

Ignoring a problem doesn’t make it go away, so we’re going to take some of the current ones head-on with the help of Jim Jefferson and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Business Services Department. We talk high diesel prices, low freight rates and DEF shortages. Also, as the price of fuel continues to rise, many may wonder how this impacts the spot market. Stephen Petit with DAT discusses this concern, and what to look out for when diesel prices spike. And the acting administrator and nominee to head FMCSA talked with senators today about what she would do in the top role at the agency.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Robin Hutcheson answers questions during her nomination hearing in the Senate. The leaders of the House transportation committee want the DOT to get serious about truck parking. And the dates for CVSA’s Brake Safety Week are announced.

Diesel prices and the spot market

FMCSA nominee on the hot seat

