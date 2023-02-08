Contact Us
Helping your tires deal with road hazards

February 7, 2023

If you’re in the trucking business, you’re bound to experience a road hazard or two – and how you deal with them can make the difference between continued mobility and downtime. Mike Steiner of Michelin joins us to go over the basics of repairing nail holes.

Listen to our full show

If you’re in trucking, you’re bound to experience a road hazard. We’ll have some tips on helping your tires cope with the unexpected. Also, truckers who run their own operations have to keep track of a bevy of statistics. One of those is the tender rejection rate. So what is that, how is it figured, and what does knowing it do for you? And measures in five states would revise autonomous truck rules and make other changes to accommodate driver-assistive truck platooning technology. Meanwhile, Connecticut lawmakers are taking action to combat wrong-way drivers.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Average diesel prices dip. An FMCSA proposal has OOIDA scratching its collective head. And the sponsor of an Indiana bill that would eliminate split speeds for trucks tells us why he’s keeping up the fight.

The tender rejection rate

Truckers who run their own operations have to keep track of a bevy of statistics and numbers that can help you make your operation a success. One of those is what’s called the tender rejection rate. So what is that, how is it figured, and what does knowing it do for you?

Changing rules to allow platooning

Measures in five states would revise autonomous truck rules and make other changes to accommodate driver-assistive truck platooning technology. Meanwhile, Connecticut lawmakers are taking action to combat wrong-way drivers.

state of the union Infrastructure vs highway bills. Photo by Jared Murray - Unsplash

Infrastructure and the state of the union

Tuesday, the president will report on the state of the union, and part of that may cover infrastructure. We’ll tell you what to expect.

February 06

driver pay OOIDA on improving retention: ‘Put it on the paycheck’

Professor: Driver pay system is broken

Michael Belzer, Ph.D., of Wayne State University joins us to talk about what needs to change before the driver pay issue is resolved.

February 03

automated driving systems women of trucking regulations FMCSA HOS c1rash not your fault? then lose it

FMCSA wants info on automated driving systems

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is asking for more information on automated driving systems before it proposes new rules.

February 02

freight brokers Observers note slowdown in freight

Freight market shows a glut of trucks

A record number of trucks are currently listed on the DAT One network. So what does that mean for freight and rates? We’ll have the details.

February 01

