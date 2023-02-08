Helping your tires deal with road hazards

If you’re in the trucking business, you’re bound to experience a road hazard or two – and how you deal with them can make the difference between continued mobility and downtime. Mike Steiner of Michelin joins us to go over the basics of repairing nail holes.

Listen to our full show

If you’re in trucking, you’re bound to experience a road hazard. We’ll have some tips on helping your tires cope with the unexpected. Also, truckers who run their own operations have to keep track of a bevy of statistics. One of those is the tender rejection rate. So what is that, how is it figured, and what does knowing it do for you? And measures in five states would revise autonomous truck rules and make other changes to accommodate driver-assistive truck platooning technology. Meanwhile, Connecticut lawmakers are taking action to combat wrong-way drivers.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Average diesel prices dip. An FMCSA proposal has OOIDA scratching its collective head. And the sponsor of an Indiana bill that would eliminate split speeds for trucks tells us why he’s keeping up the fight.

The tender rejection rate

Truckers who run their own operations have to keep track of a bevy of statistics and numbers that can help you make your operation a success. One of those is what’s called the tender rejection rate. So what is that, how is it figured, and what does knowing it do for you?

Changing rules to allow platooning

Measures in five states would revise autonomous truck rules and make other changes to accommodate driver-assistive truck platooning technology. Meanwhile, Connecticut lawmakers are taking action to combat wrong-way drivers.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information