Helping trucks through roundabouts

January 31, 2023

Indiana, Washington and Wisconsin have acted to address concerns about how to maneuver with large trucks through increasingly popular roundabouts. Meanwhile, four more states may require all vehicles to move over for vehicles at roadside.

Listen to our full show

Indiana, Washington and Wisconsin have acted to address concerns about how to maneuver with large trucks through increasingly popular roundabouts. Meanwhile, four more states may require all vehicles to move over for vehicles at roadside. Also, what do you do if someone is using your motor carrier number? What are your options if a broker won’t give you a load because you don’t have enough inspections? And what are the new CARB requirements, and do they apply to your truck? Today, we’ll get answers to some of those questions from OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

You’re about to get another chance to comment on CMVs equipped with automated driving systems. Diesel prices are starting to creep back up again. And we’ll tell you which truck manufacturer just got slapped with a massive $130 million fine.

Hot topics – someone using your MC number

What do you do if someone is using your motor carrier number? What are your options if a broker won’t give you a load because you don’t have enough inspections? And what are the new CARB requirements, and do they apply to your truck? Today, we’ll get answers to those questions and more from OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

Hot Topics – when the carrier doesn’t pay

What do you do if you’re at the end of your lease and the carrier won’t pay up? How do you shut down your authority? What do you need to haul a load into Canada? We’ll get answers to those questions and more from OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

  • The Arizona DOT will pause road closures in and around Phoenix from Feb. 1-15 in preparation of the Super Bowl. For ongoing traffic information throughout Arizona, visit their website.
  • Get the latest travel information in Interstate 80 and throughout all of Wyoming, here.
  • The deadline to apply for the OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship program is Feb. 1. You can apply here.
  • Starting Thursday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the TA in Tallulah, La. That’s at Exit 171 on Interstate 20. Stop in to join or renew OOIDA membership for two years at $50. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
  • To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
  • Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers.
  • You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
  • Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.

 

