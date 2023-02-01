Helping trucks through roundabouts

Indiana, Washington and Wisconsin have acted to address concerns about how to maneuver with large trucks through increasingly popular roundabouts. Meanwhile, four more states may require all vehicles to move over for vehicles at roadside.

Indiana, Washington and Wisconsin have acted to address concerns about how to maneuver with large trucks through increasingly popular roundabouts. Meanwhile, four more states may require all vehicles to move over for vehicles at roadside.

You’re about to get another chance to comment on CMVs equipped with automated driving systems. Diesel prices are starting to creep back up again. And we’ll tell you which truck manufacturer just got slapped with a massive $130 million fine.

Hot topics – someone using your MC number

What do you do if someone is using your motor carrier number? What are your options if a broker won’t give you a load because you don’t have enough inspections? And what are the new CARB requirements, and do they apply to your truck? Today, we’ll get answers to those questions and more from OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

Hot Topics – when the carrier doesn’t pay

What do you do if you’re at the end of your lease and the carrier won’t pay up? How do you shut down your authority? What do you need to haul a load into Canada? We’ll get answers to those questions and more from OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

