Helping truckers to better health

A doctor of physical therapy decided to start his own business to help those within the trucking industry live happier, healthier lives.

NHTSA’s side underride guard proposal will be front and center again next month. Canada’s Freedom Convoy is commemorated with a demonstration in Ottawa. And… the potential downside to letting your pet fish play video games.

Gap insurance

It’s additional optional coverage, but it’s something that could save you a lot of money in the long run. We’ll hear about gap insurance from Trina Skywalker and Trista Roby of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department.

The state of our infrastructure

Later this week, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will discuss the state of America’s transportation infrastructure and challenges in the supply chain. So why does this matter? And what are we likely to hear?

