Contact Us
Lucas Oil

Heavy equipment operator overcomes challenges

January 16, 2023

|

A woman who operates one of the biggest pieces of heavy equipment in the world is sharing her story of overcoming life’s challenges.

Listen to our full show

A woman who operates one of the biggest pieces of heavy equipment in the world is sharing her story of overcoming life’s challenges. Also, back in the 1970s, hauling cross country was nearly impossible at the maximum federal limit of 80,000 pounds. We’ll hear from OOIDA President Todd Spencer about why that was and how a handful of states became known as barrier states. And perhaps one of the most common questions insurance companies get is, why are my rates increasing? Trina Skywalker of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department talks about some of the reasons your rates could be going up.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The number of people killed on U.S. roadways dips slightly. Trucking jobs keep getting added to the economy. And another county puts a truck parking ban in place.

Barrier states

Back in the 1970s, hauling cross country was nearly impossible at the maximum federal limit of 80,000 pounds. We’ll hear from OOIDA President Todd Spencer about why that was and how a handful of states became known as barrier states.

Why are some insurance rates going up?

Perhaps one of the most common questions insurance companies get is, why are my rates increasing? Trina Skywalker of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department talks about some of the reasons your rates could be going up.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

PrePass

Related Podcasts

highway use tax

Fighting Connecticut’s highway use tax

A new highway use tax in the state of Connecticut targets truckers – and some in the state are already looking for ways to overturn it.

January 13

FMCSA logo medical examiner

New medical examiner requirements

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is setting some new requirements for certified medical examiners, including retesting.

January 12

load posts spot market Flatbed freight market jump

Load posts strong on the spot market

Load posts increased to one of the highest levels in six years. We have that and the latest on rates in this week’s market update.

January 11

OOIDA logo

OOIDA board interviews

Five truck drivers are vying for seats on the OOIDA Board of Directors – and today, we take an in-depth look at those running.

January 10

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Heavy equipment operator overcomes challenges

Fighting Connecticut’s highway use tax

New medical examiner requirements

Load posts strong on the spot market

OOIDA board interviews