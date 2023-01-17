Heavy equipment operator overcomes challenges

A woman who operates one of the biggest pieces of heavy equipment in the world is sharing her story of overcoming life’s challenges.
The number of people killed on U.S. roadways dips slightly. Trucking jobs keep getting added to the economy. And another county puts a truck parking ban in place.
Barrier states
Back in the 1970s, hauling cross country was nearly impossible at the maximum federal limit of 80,000 pounds. We’ll hear from OOIDA President Todd Spencer about why that was and how a handful of states became known as barrier states.
Why are some insurance rates going up?
Perhaps one of the most common questions insurance companies get is, why are my rates increasing? Trina Skywalker of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department talks about some of the reasons your rates could be going up.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
