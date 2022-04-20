For decades now, truckers have been shut out from receiving overtime pay due to an exemption in the Fair Labor Standards Act – but a new bill called the Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act would change that. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Andy Levin of Michigan, tells us what inspired the GOT Truckers Act and what it would do.

Today’s News: Diesel prices see-saw back up again

Plus, a ban is now in place on Russian and Belarusian freight operators in the European Union; and those convicted of human trafficking are now prohibited from driving a CMV in Mississippi.

More states mull fuel tax relief measures

Some are considering fuel tax holidays, while others have rebates in mind. We take a run through the list and break down what the changes could mean for truckers.

OOIDA successes, priorities on the state level

The OOIDA board of directors is together this week for its biannual meeting. They will get a rundown of the Association’s wins and its priorities on the state level. We get a preview of what they will hear.

