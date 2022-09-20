Grants to pave more truck parking

The federal government is putting money directly into two truck parking projects. We’ll discuss what will be built where and what is yet to come, with Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

Listen to our full show

The federal government is putting money directly into two truck parking projects. We’ll discuss what will be built where and what is yet to come, with Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA. Also, ever been the victim of a predatory tow? The Maryland Motor Truck Association made a push for protections from predatory towing, and now it’s a law. The association’s president and CEO, Louis Campion, tells us how they got it done. And being proactive when it comes to insurance is important to your success as a trucker. Trina Skywalker with Trista Roby of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department explain the importance of protecting yourself before and after a claim.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A new bill introduced in the U.S. Senate aims to give small motor carriers a break from new regulations. Get those hair testing comments in sooner rather than later. And in the wake of Truck Driver Appreciation Week, fewer drivers are apparently feeling appreciated.

A victory over predatory towing

Ever been the victim of a predatory tow? The whole thing can leave you feeling helpless – and in the end, you may end up stuck with a bill that puts you out of business. To shield truckers in their state, the Maryland Motor Truck Association made a push for protections from predatory towing, and now it’s a law. The association’s president and CEO, Louis Campion, tells us how they got it done.

Protecting yourself during a claim

Being proactive when it comes to insurance is important to your success as a trucker. Trina Skywalker with Trista Roby of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department explain the importance of protecting yourself before and after a claim.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information