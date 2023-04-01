Giving FMCSA an earful about broker abuse

FMCSA held a listening session about broker abuse on Day 2 of the Mid-America Trucking Show, and they got an earful. Very few issues generate a consensus nowadays, but the parking shortage is one of them, and the Truckload Carriers Association is among those working on solutions. Plus, celebrating OOIDA’s 50th anniversary by looking at one of its most successful campaigns, Truckers for Troops.

0:00 – Newscast.

9:43 – Truckers for Troops.

24:06 – TCA on truck parking crisis.

38:51 – Broker session at MATS.

Top News: On Day 2 of MATS, FMCSA gets an earful about broker abuse

Plus, Georgia’s heavy truck bill heads to the governor’s desk, a new bill aimed at attracting and retaining more truck drivers drops, and more.

OOIDA’s 50th: Truckers for Troops

Our ongoing series celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association continues with a look at Truckers for Troops, which has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars since its inception. Sylvia Dodson of OOIDA walks us through the campaign that has touched so many lives over the years.

TCA on truck parking crisis

Very few issues generate a consensus nowadays, but the parking shortage is one of them. Ask any truck driver, organization or association and they’ll tell you it’s a big problem. People like Dave Heller of the Truckload Carriers Association are working on solutions, and he joins the show to talk about the effort.

Broker listening session at MATS

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration held a listening session at MATS on Friday to discuss broker issues, and the truckers present did not hold back. We’ll break down what we learned with Doug Morris and George O’Connor of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

