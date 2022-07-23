Getting your truck through hot weather

Many parts of the country are experiencing record hot weather right now. So how do you temper the summer heat, at least as far as your truck is concerned? We’ll talk with Bryan Martin, the boss man at Chrome Shop Mafia in Joplin, Mo.

Many parts of the country are experiencing record hot weather right now. So how do you temper the summer heat, at least as far as your truck is concerned? We’ll talk with Bryan Martin, the boss man at Chrome Shop Mafia in Joplin, Mo. Also, wondering how to contest incorrect violations on a driver vehicle inspection report? We’ll find out from attorneys Jeff McConnell and James Mennella of Road Law. And Marty Ellis has found an interesting invention by a truck driver that he says could be a real game changer for reefer haulers, and he’s also heard some real concerns about the movement to require side underride guards on trucks.

President Biden has announced his nominee to lead FHWA. $4.3 million worth of methamphetamine was discovered in a shipment at the World Trade Bridge. And the comment period on Oregon’s tolling policy has been extended.

Wondering how to contest incorrect violations on a driver vehicle inspection report? We’ll find out from attorneys Jeff McConnell and James Mennella of Road Law.

Marty Ellis has found an interesting invention by a truck driver that he says could be a real game changer for reefer haulers, and he’s also heard some real concerns about the movement to require side underride guards on trucks.

