Convoy

Getting your truck through hot weather

July 22, 2022

Many parts of the country are experiencing record hot weather right now. So how do you temper the summer heat, at least as far as your truck is concerned? We’ll talk with Bryan Martin, the boss man at Chrome Shop Mafia in Joplin, Mo. Also, wondering how to contest incorrect violations on a driver vehicle inspection report? We’ll find out from attorneys Jeff McConnell and James Mennella of Road Law. And Marty Ellis has found an interesting invention by a truck driver that he says could be a real game changer for reefer haulers, and he’s also heard some real concerns about the movement to require side underride guards on trucks.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

President Biden has announced his nominee to lead FHWA. $4.3 million worth of methamphetamine was discovered in a shipment at the World Trade Bridge. And the comment period on Oregon’s tolling policy has been extended.

Contesting incorrect violations

Wondering how to contest incorrect violations on a driver vehicle inspection report? We’ll find out from attorneys Jeff McConnell and James Mennella of Road Law.

A real game changer for reefers

Marty Ellis has found an interesting invention by a truck driver that he says could be a real game changer for reefer haulers, and he’s also heard some real concerns about the movement to require side underride guards on trucks.

Convoy

