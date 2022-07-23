Getting your truck through hot weather

Many parts of the country are experiencing record hot weather right now. So how do you temper the summer heat, at least as far as your truck is concerned? We’ll talk with Bryan Martin, the boss man at Chrome Shop Mafia in Joplin, Mo.
Listen to our full show
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
President Biden has announced his nominee to lead FHWA. $4.3 million worth of methamphetamine was discovered in a shipment at the World Trade Bridge. And the comment period on Oregon’s tolling policy has been extended.
Contesting incorrect violations
A real game changer for reefers
