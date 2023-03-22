Getting through the new entrant safety audit

If you get your own authority, there are a few things you’re going to go through that you need to be aware of. One of them is the new entrant safety audit. We’ll discuss what you need to have ready and what’s involved. Also, the introduction of electric trucks into the industry will spell a lot of changes throughout trucking. One example: the tire selection process will look different. And a bill in Maine would make it to where snow and ice would have to be removed from atop certain vehicles on the state’s highways. But large trucks are not among the vehicles covered.

Getting ready for the new entrant safety audit

If you get your own authority, there are a few things you’re going to go through that you need to be aware of. And one of them is the new entrant safety audit. We’ll discuss what you need to have ready and what’s involved with Jim Jefferson and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

Tires and electric trucks

The introduction of electric trucks into the industry will spell a lot of changes throughout trucking. One example: the tire selection process will look different. So too will performance expectations. Andy McCulloch of Michelin joins us to go over what we do know – and what we don’t yet know about the connection between electric trucks and tires.

Snow and ice removal bill

And finally: A bill in Maine would make it to where snow and ice would have to be removed from atop certain vehicles on the state’s highways. And large trucks are not among the vehicles covered. Meanwhile, a long battle in the state of Pennsylvania continues as yet another bill would give local law enforcement departments the right to use speed radar.

