Getting the message across on speed limiters

Marty Ellis is talking about some creative ways to get the message across to the feds on speed limiters, and fielding complaints about a truck driving school that doesn’t want to follow the brand-new driver training rules.
Marty Ellis is talking about some creative ways to get the message across to the feds on speed limiters, and fielding complaints about a truck driving school that doesn't want to follow the new driver training rules. Also, OOIDA is already talking about Truckers for Troops, a fund-raising effort to send care packages to troops overseas and help veterans here at home. A series of videos is being done leading up to Veterans Day. And thinking about your health may not be at the top of your mind, but the St Christopher Truckers Relief Fund is hoping to change that. The group is soon starting another Driving Down Diabetes program.
President Biden is calling out ocean carriers as he addresses the supply chain crisis. The trucking association in one of the nation’s largest states is warning people about empty store shelves. And the restaurant encouraging diners to lick the walls.
Honoring troops and veterans
November may be five months away, but OOIDA is already talking about Truckers for Troops, a fundraising effort to send care packages to troops overseas and help veterans here at home. A series of videos is being done leading up to Veterans Day.
Driving Down Diabetes program
Thinking about your health while on the road may not be at the top of your mind, but the St Christopher Truckers Relief Fund is hoping to change that. The nonprofit organization is soon starting another Driving Down Diabetes program.
- Nominations for the 2022 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award are now being accepted online. Get more information and submit your pick here. Deadline is July 31.
- South Carolina-based SBL Driving Academy is asking FMCSA for an exemption from the driver training rules. You can read the details and make comments here through June 24.
- FMCSA is considering a rule that would mandate speed limiters on commercial trucks. Truckers and the general public can submit comments to FMCSA on the proposal. Comments are due by July 18.
- Learn more about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program.
- Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the ATHS National Convention and Antique Truck show at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- OOIDA is promoting Truckers for Troops with a series of videos leading up to Veterans Day. You can watch them on OOIDA’s YouTube channel.
- Find out more about the St Christopher Truckers Relief Fund and their efforts on their website.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
