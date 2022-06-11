Getting the message across on speed limiters

Marty Ellis is talking about some creative ways to get the message across to the feds on speed limiters, and fielding complaints about a truck driving school that doesn’t want to follow the brand-new driver training rules.

Listen to our full show

Marty Ellis is talking about some creative ways to get the message across to the feds on speed limiters, and fielding complaints about a truck driving school that doesn’t want to follow the new driver training rules. Also, OOIDA is already talking about Truckers for Troops, a fund-raising effort to send care packages to troops overseas and help veterans here at home. A series of videos is being done leading up to Veterans Day. And thinking about your health may not be at the top of your mind, but the St Christopher Truckers Relief Fund is hoping to change that. The group is soon starting another Driving Down Diabetes program.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

President Biden is calling out ocean carriers as he addresses the supply chain crisis. The trucking association in one of the nation’s largest states is warning people about empty store shelves. And the restaurant encouraging diners to lick the walls.

Honoring troops and veterans

November may be five months away, but OOIDA is already talking about Truckers for Troops, a fundraising effort to send care packages to troops overseas and help veterans here at home. A series of videos is being done leading up to Veterans Day.

Driving Down Diabetes program

Thinking about your health while on the road may not be at the top of your mind, but the St Christopher Truckers Relief Fund is hoping to change that. The nonprofit organization is soon starting another Driving Down Diabetes program.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

