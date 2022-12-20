Getting the bathroom access bill through Congress

A bill designed to give truckers access to bathrooms at facilities they pick up from and deliver to is now in Congress. We’ll discuss that – plus the latest on Congress’s end of the year activities – with Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.
A bill designed to give truckers access to bathrooms at facilities they pick up from and deliver to is now in Congress. Also, from a fire hose of questionable regulation proposals to new legislation that will actually improve the lives of truckers, we recap the big stories of 2022. And this weekend marked the annual Wreaths Across America event. We’ll speak with the president of a trucking and logistics company in Maine, who says he looks forward to this event to honor the nation’s fallen hero’s every year.
The Biden administration announces plans to start refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserves. A new recall is in effect for hundreds of newer-model trucks. And the winner of the Transition Trucking award is announced.
Review of big news in 2022
From a fire hose of questionable regulation proposals to new legislation that will actually improve the lives of truckers, we recap the big stories of 2022 with the help of Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine.
Wreaths Across America
This weekend marked the annual Wreaths across America event. We’ll speak with the president of a trucking and logistics company in Maine, who says he looks forward to this event to honor the nation’s fallen hero’s every year.
