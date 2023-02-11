Getting nonpreventable crashes off your CSA

When is an accident preventable, and when is it nonpreventable? And who decides? The FMCSA allows truckers to appeal certain crashes that showed up on their CSA. However, that ability only applied in certain specific types of crashes. We’ll find out which is which from David Grimes and Alex Clark of CDL Legal.

Your chance to weigh in on proposed changes to the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse is coming. Georgia state lawmakers weigh in on proposed chances to weight limits. And elk prompt speed limit changes in a state out West.

Kangaroo in the cab?

Seeing dogs and even cats in the cab of a truck is typical when you’re at a truck stop, but seeing a kangaroo … not so much. We’ll speak with a driver in Texas about his unique companion that captures the attention of nearly everyone he meets.

An appeal to reason

Marty Ellis has a lot of time to think when he’s driving the OOIDA tour truck around the country. But with the Spirit of the American Trucker in the shop, Marty’s got even more time to ponder life’s biggest questions. His latest? The battle between what he calls rational environmentalism versus radical environmentalism. As Marty will explain, he’d like to see a bit more common sense and decency when it comes to some of the big decisions that affect truckers.

