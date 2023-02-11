Contact Us

Getting nonpreventable crashes off your CSA

February 10, 2023

|

When is an accident preventable, and when is it nonpreventable? And who decides? The FMCSA allows truckers to appeal certain crashes that showed up on their CSA. However, that ability only applied in certain specific types of crashes. We’ll find out which is which from David Grimes and Alex Clark of CDL Legal.

Listen to our full show

The FMCSA allows truckers to appeal certain crashes that showed up on their CSA. However, that ability only applies in certain specific types of crashes. Also, seeing dogs and even cats in the cab of a truck is typical when you’re at a truck stop, but seeing a kangaroo … not so much. We’ll speak with a driver in Texas about his unique companion that captures the attention of nearly everyone he meets. And Marty Ellis is thinking a lot about rational environmentalism versus radical environmentalism. As Marty will explain, he’d like to see a bit more common sense and decency when it comes to some of the big decisions that affect truckers.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Your chance to weigh in on proposed changes to the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse is coming. Georgia state lawmakers weigh in on proposed chances to weight limits. And elk prompt speed limit changes in a state out West.

Kangaroo in the cab?

Seeing dogs and even cats in the cab of a truck is typical when you’re at a truck stop, but seeing a kangaroo … not so much. We’ll speak with a driver in Texas about his unique companion that captures the attention of nearly everyone he meets.

An appeal to reason

Marty Ellis has a lot of time to think when he’s driving the OOIDA tour truck around the country. But with the Spirit of the American Trucker in the shop, Marty’s got even more time to ponder life’s biggest questions. His latest? The battle between what he calls rational environmentalism versus radical environmentalism. As Marty will explain, he’d like to see a bit more common sense and decency when it comes to some of the big decisions that affect truckers.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

  • The Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering and the College of Engineering and Computer Science are conducting a truck parking survey in Florida. If you’d like to take part, click here.
  • Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are on a break. In the meantime, OOIDA is offering membership for two years at $50. Join or renew online or call 816-229-5791.
  • Learn more about the services offered by CDL Legal on their website or call them at 913-738-4836.
  • Do you have a news tip? Maybe you have a comment about something you heard on the air. Or maybe you just have a question about something happening in trucking. Email us at LandLineNow@OOIDA.com.
  • Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers.
  • You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
  • Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.

 

Related Podcasts

U.S. Capitol emissions

Senators want to stop latest EPA emissions regulation

A group of U.S. senators is seeking to stop an upcoming U.S. EPA regulation that would continue the clampdown on large truck emissions.

February 09

speed limit

Will Indiana end its split speed limit?

Indiana is one of a few states with a split speed limit. We’ll talk with a state representative who’s sponsoring a bill that would end that.

February 08

tires Repair shop owes $27M after tire flew off truck

Helping your tires deal with road hazards

If you’re in trucking, you’re bound to experience a road hazard. We’ll have some tips on helping your tires cope with the unexpected.

February 07

state of the union Infrastructure vs highway bills. Photo by Jared Murray - Unsplash

Infrastructure and the state of the union

Tuesday, the president will report on the state of the union, and part of that may cover infrastructure. We’ll tell you what to expect.

February 06

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Getting nonpreventable crashes off your CSA

Senators want to stop latest EPA emissions regulation

Will Indiana end its split speed limit?

Helping your tires deal with road hazards

Infrastructure and the state of the union