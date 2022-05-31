Getting bad violations off your record

Wondering how to contest incorrect violations on a driver vehicle inspection report? We’ll find out from attorneys Jeff McConnell and James Mennella of Road Law.

Listen to our full show

Wondering how to contest incorrect violations on a driver vehicle inspection report? We’ll find out from attorneys Jeff McConnell and James Mennella of Road Law. Also, actual cash value or stated limit? Trista Roby and Trina Skywalker of OOIDA’s truck insurance department talk physical damage policies and explain which is best depending on what you own. And OOIDA has been supporting a bill that would eliminate truckers’ exemption from the Fair Labor Standards Act. But now, a very powerful set of interests is objecting to the idea.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA is giving the public a little extra time to comment on its speed limiter proposal. California’s controversial misclassification law may not make it to the Supreme Court. And the group having fun by retracing the beer run made famous by “Smokey and the Bandit.”

Which is the right policy?

Actual cash value or stated limit? Trista Roby and Trina Skywalker of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department talk physical damage policies and explain which is best depending on what you own.

Opposition to bill to give truckers overtime

OOIDA has been supporting a bill that would eliminate truckers’ exemption from the Fair Labor Standards Act. But now, a very powerful set of interests is objecting to the idea.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information