Getting bad violations off your record

Wondering how to contest incorrect violations on a driver vehicle inspection report? We’ll find out from attorneys Jeff McConnell and James Mennella of Road Law.
Listen to our full show
Wondering how to contest incorrect violations on a driver vehicle inspection report? We’ll find out from attorneys Jeff McConnell and James Mennella of Road Law. Also, actual cash value or stated limit? Trista Roby and Trina Skywalker of OOIDA’s truck insurance department talk physical damage policies and explain which is best depending on what you own. And OOIDA has been supporting a bill that would eliminate truckers’ exemption from the Fair Labor Standards Act. But now, a very powerful set of interests is objecting to the idea.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
FMCSA is giving the public a little extra time to comment on its speed limiter proposal. California’s controversial misclassification law may not make it to the Supreme Court. And the group having fun by retracing the beer run made famous by “Smokey and the Bandit.”
Which is the right policy?
Actual cash value or stated limit? Trista Roby and Trina Skywalker of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department talk physical damage policies and explain which is best depending on what you own.
Opposition to bill to give truckers overtime
OOIDA has been supporting a bill that would eliminate truckers’ exemption from the Fair Labor Standards Act. But now, a very powerful set of interests is objecting to the idea.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Starting Thursday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at Wheel Jam at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron S.D. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- You can get more information from Road Law here or send an email here.
- Find out more about OOIDA’s Truck Insurance program here.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.