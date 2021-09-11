GBATS: Big event is just two weeks away

Land Line Now, Sept. 10, 2021.
In just two weeks, truckers will gather in Joplin, Mo., for GBATS – the biennial Guilty By Association Truck Show. We’ll have a preview.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
Answering questions about the executive order on vaccine mandates; OOIDA takes its fight against truck-only tolling in Indiana to the Supreme Court; and we might have found the luckiest man on the planet.
II. GBATS has big plans for this year
In just two weeks, truckers will gather in Joplin, Mo., for the biennial Guilty By Association Truck Show. We’ll have a preview of the big event, including truck drags, burnouts, truck pulls, fireworks, music, the convoy and more.
III. Driver retention and home time
Marty Ellis is between truck shows, but in the meantime he’s hearing plenty about driver retention and why there isn’t very much of that.
IV. USMCA – How is NAFTA’s replacement doing?
It’s been a while since the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement went into place, replacing NAFTA – including reforms to cross-border trucking. So how is it going?
