GBATS: That was a hell of a good time

The first GBATS in three years included a longtime member of OOIDA, a young driver with a tiny truck; and a Special Olympics convoy.

I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton

Infrastructure bill deadline looms with lots hanging in the balance. Freight volumes, rates remain strong. And the Danish artist that took the money and ran into $85,000.

II. GBATS – from a tiny truck to a titanic convoy

Bryan Martin couldn’t keep the smile off his face over the weekend – and who could blame him? The first GBATS show in three years was a success by any measure. We’ll hear from a longtime member of OOIDA, from a very young driver with a very small truck; and those who convoyed for Special Olympics.

III. Clogged ports – how will the affect freight

There’s an elephant in the room as we look ahead to the holiday season. The ports are backed up and that is clogging up the supply chain. We’ll take a look at the effect of all those large container ships waiting to unload, as well as the latest spot market numbers and trends.

IV. Congress is up against multiple deadlines

Congress is facing some serious deadlines, including a needed vote to prevent the government from shutting down, and another to keep the U.S. DOT operating. But what are the possible consequences if they fail?

