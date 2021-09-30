Contact Us

GBATS: That was a hell of a good time

September 29, 2021

|

Land Line Now, Sept. 29, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

The first GBATS in three years included a longtime member of OOIDA, a young driver with a tiny truck; and a Special Olympics convoy.

GBATS
“Rooster” Davis poses with the “Wee Pete,” a replica of his father’s Peterbilt built by his father, Brandon, at the Guilty By Association Truck Show in Joplin, Mo. The “Wee Pete” took part in a burnout at GBATS with Davis behind the wheel, and in the Convoy for Special Olympics. (photo by Barry Spillman/Land Line Now)

I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton

Infrastructure bill deadline looms with lots hanging in the balance. Freight volumes, rates remain strong. And the Danish artist that took the money and ran into $85,000.

II. GBATS – from a tiny truck to a titanic convoy

Bryan Martin couldn’t keep the smile off his face over the weekend – and who could blame him? The first GBATS show in three years was a success by any measure. We’ll hear from a longtime member of OOIDA, from a very young driver with a very small truck; and those who convoyed for Special Olympics.

III. Clogged ports – how will the affect freight

There’s an elephant in the room as we look ahead to the holiday season. The ports are backed up and that is clogging up the supply chain. We’ll take a look at the effect of all those large container ships waiting to unload, as well as the latest spot market numbers and trends.

IV. Congress is up against multiple deadlines

Congress is facing some serious deadlines, including a needed vote to prevent the government from shutting down, and another to keep the U.S. DOT operating. But what are the possible consequences if they fail?

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

Related Podcasts

truck parking

Parking survey asks truckers the real questions

A state survey allows truckers to speak out about parking, and to be specific about where the problem is, and what’s needed to solve it.

September 28

FMCSA nominee Meera Joshi

FMCSA nominee answers tough questions about trucking

FMCSA nominee Meera Joshi was in the hot seat at her confirmation hearing. And Joshi fielded a lot of questions. We’ll bring you her answers.

September 27

GBATS

FMCSA official hears from truckers at GBATS

Today at GBATS, OOIDA is holding a town hall for truckers that includes Joe DeLorenzo of FMCSA, who is there to answer truckers’ questions.

September 24

freight rates

Rates are up, and shippers are unhappy

Rates are rising. That’s good news for truckers, but shippers aren’t happy, so they’re pursuing a policy that would be bad news for truckers.

September 23

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

GBATS: That was a hell of a good time

Parking survey asks truckers the real questions

FMCSA nominee answers tough questions about trucking

FMCSA official hears from truckers at GBATS

Rates are up, and shippers are unhappy