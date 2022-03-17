Contact Us
Truckstop.com

Fuel tax holiday gains momentum

March 16, 2022

|

States across the country are considering a fuel tax holiday, and some have even urged the federal government to temporarily suspend the federal fuel tax. We’ll have an update on where things stand.

Listen to our full show

States across the country are considering a fuel tax holiday, and some have even urged the federal government to temporarily suspend the federal fuel tax. We’ll have an update on where things stand. Also, the Mid-America Trucking Show is right around the corner, and attendees will have a chance to honor our nation’s heroes through a Veterans in Trucking showcase. We’ll talk with a coordinator of the event about what people can expect to see. And what are the current freight trends in the spot market, and what are experts forecasting for 2022? We’ll find out from Dean Croke of DAT.

Catch up on the news with Ashley Blackford

A new government initiative focuses on speeding up deliveries and reducing consumer costs. A federal official wants people to “fight like hell” to reduce roadway deaths and injuries. And spring ahead, fall back may be no more thanks to a bill now in Congress.

Veterans showcase at Mid America

The Mid-America Trucking Show is right around the corner, and attendees will have a chance to honor our nation’s heroes through a Veterans in Trucking showcase. We’ll talk with a coordinator of the event about what people can expect to see.

Freight and rates, now and moving forward

What are the current freight trends in the spot market, and what are experts forecasting for 2022? We’ll find out from Dean Croke of DAT.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

Convoy

Related Podcasts

daylight saving time New hours of service go into effect

Daylight saving time debate is back

Daylight saving time continues to be discussed at statehouses. And federal efforts could potentially end the practice of changing clocks.

March 15

fuel surcharge filling up with lower diesel fuel prices

Fuel surcharge: Coping with high diesel prices

The price of fuel is doubtless the No. 1 topic in the industry right now, and recovering some of that expense may require a fuel surcharge.

March 14

diesel prices diesel fuel highway sign

Diesel prices: What are truckers saying?

It should be no surprise to anyone that truckers are thinking about diesel prices. And Marty Ellis is hearing about it all at The Spirit.

March 11

EPA gliders

EPA pushes trucking to go green

The EPA goes all-in on its cleaner transportation initiative, with the White House announcing several actions on greenhouse gas emissions.

March 10

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Fuel tax holiday gains momentum

Daylight saving time debate is back

Fuel surcharge: Coping with high diesel prices

Diesel prices: What are truckers saying?

EPA pushes trucking to go green