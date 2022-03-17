Fuel tax holiday gains momentum

States across the country are considering a fuel tax holiday, and some have even urged the federal government to temporarily suspend the federal fuel tax. We’ll have an update on where things stand.
Catch up on the news with Ashley Blackford
A new government initiative focuses on speeding up deliveries and reducing consumer costs. A federal official wants people to “fight like hell” to reduce roadway deaths and injuries. And spring ahead, fall back may be no more thanks to a bill now in Congress.
Veterans showcase at Mid America
The Mid-America Trucking Show is right around the corner, and attendees will have a chance to honor our nation’s heroes through a Veterans in Trucking showcase. We’ll talk with a coordinator of the event about what people can expect to see.
Freight and rates, now and moving forward
What are the current freight trends in the spot market, and what are experts forecasting for 2022? We’ll find out from Dean Croke of DAT.
