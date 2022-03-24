Fuel tax holiday closer in four states

As diesel prices continue at historic levels, Connecticut, Georgia, Maryland and Virginia are all close to passing some version of a fuel tax holiday.
Listen to our full show
As diesel prices continue at historic levels, Connecticut, Georgia, Maryland and Virginia are all close to passing some version of a fuel tax holiday. Also, three nominees are up for Women in Trucking’s Driver of the Year. We’ll hear from each of them on what lead them down the road of this career. And there are strategies owner-operators can use to keep costs in check and maximize loaded miles. Stephen Petit of DAT shares some of those tips as concerns continue to rise with operating and fuel costs.
Catch up on the news with Ashley Blackford
Diesel prices are down for the first time in two months. A truck driver is arrested after attempting to cross into Canada with a loaded gun and methamphetamine. And a new interstate is part of a highway expansion plan in Texas.
Three drivers nominated for honor
Three nominees are up for Women in Trucking’s Driver of the Year. We’ll hear from each of them on what lead them down the road of this career.
Controlling your costs
There are strategies owner-operators can use to keep costs in check and maximize loaded miles. Stephen Petit of DAT shares some of those tips as concerns continue to rise with operating and fuel costs.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- You can find the study on automated trucking here.
- Starting Thursday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Get more information about the freight market. And you can find loads at OOIDA Members Edge.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- As OOIDA leads up to its 50th anniversary, they are looking to document members, why they are part of the organization, and why it’s important to them. Stop by the main OOIDA booth at MATS and let someone there know you’d like to make a testimonial. That’s at the center of the back of the North Wing.
- OOIDA is hosting a town hall meeting at MATS at 1 p.m. Friday, March 25, in room C108 to discuss current issues in the trucking industry. All truckers are welcome.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.