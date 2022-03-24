Fuel tax holiday closer in four states

As diesel prices continue at historic levels, Connecticut, Georgia, Maryland and Virginia are all close to passing some version of a fuel tax holiday.

As diesel prices continue at historic levels, Connecticut, Georgia, Maryland and Virginia are all close to passing some version of a fuel tax holiday. Also, three nominees are up for Women in Trucking’s Driver of the Year. We’ll hear from each of them on what lead them down the road of this career. And there are strategies owner-operators can use to keep costs in check and maximize loaded miles. Stephen Petit of DAT shares some of those tips as concerns continue to rise with operating and fuel costs.

Diesel prices are down for the first time in two months. A truck driver is arrested after attempting to cross into Canada with a loaded gun and methamphetamine. And a new interstate is part of a highway expansion plan in Texas.

To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.