Fuel: surcharges, saving money and security

Land Line Now, Oct. 26, 2021.
Fuel prices are rising. We’ll discuss navigating fuel surcharges, how to save money when prices rise, and the importance of locking gas caps.
I. Today’s news with Greg Grisolano
A massive Nor’easter takes aim at the East Coast. Diesel fuel prices jump up for the sixth straight week. And the ghostly wail of an American landmark.
II. Fuel surcharges and saving money – coping with tough times
The rising cost of fuel isn’t lost on anyone these days, but you don’t have to be losing out. We’ll discuss navigating fuel surcharges, how to save money when prices go up, and the importance of locking gas caps.
III. Maine road bonds on the ballot
In less than two weeks, Maine voters will decide whether to use bonds for highway repairs, while lawmakers in Michigan would make life a little easier for timber haulers who work in both that states and Wisconsin.
IV. Infrastructure bill’s stop-and-start progress continues
This is supposed to be the week when Congress finally passes the bipartisan infrastructure bill, but continuing conflict over a budget reconciliation bill may mean another extension of highway programs.
