Fuel: surcharges, saving money and security

Land Line Now, Oct. 26, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

Fuel prices are rising. We’ll discuss navigating fuel surcharges, how to save money when prices rise, and the importance of locking gas caps.

I. Today’s news with Greg Grisolano

A massive Nor’easter takes aim at the East Coast. Diesel fuel prices jump up for the sixth straight week. And the ghostly wail of an American landmark.

II. Fuel surcharges and saving money – coping with tough times

The rising cost of fuel isn’t lost on anyone these days, but you don’t have to be losing out. We’ll discuss navigating fuel surcharges, how to save money when prices go up, and the importance of locking gas caps.

III. Maine road bonds on the ballot

In less than two weeks, Maine voters will decide whether to use bonds for highway repairs, while lawmakers in Michigan would make life a little easier for timber haulers who work in both that states and Wisconsin.

IV. Infrastructure bill’s stop-and-start progress continues

This is supposed to be the week when Congress finally passes the bipartisan infrastructure bill, but continuing conflict over a budget reconciliation bill may mean another extension of highway programs.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information