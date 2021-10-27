Contact Us
TravelCenters of America

Fuel: surcharges, saving money and security

October 26, 2021

|

Land Line Now, Oct. 26, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

Fuel prices are rising. We’ll discuss navigating fuel surcharges, how to save money when prices rise, and the importance of locking gas caps.

diesel fuel

I. Today’s news with Greg Grisolano

A massive Nor’easter takes aim at the East Coast. Diesel fuel prices jump up for the sixth straight week. And the ghostly wail of an American landmark.

II. Fuel surcharges and saving money – coping with tough times

The rising cost of fuel isn’t lost on anyone these days, but you don’t have to be losing out. We’ll discuss navigating fuel surcharges, how to save money when prices go up, and the importance of locking gas caps.

III. Maine road bonds on the ballot

In less than two weeks, Maine voters will decide whether to use bonds for highway repairs, while lawmakers in Michigan would make life a little easier for timber haulers who work in both that states and Wisconsin.

IV. Infrastructure bill’s stop-and-start progress continues

This is supposed to be the week when Congress finally passes the bipartisan infrastructure bill, but continuing conflict over a budget reconciliation bill may mean another extension of highway programs.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

Related Podcasts

tickets

Tickets: How do you get your record clear?

Land Line Now, Oct. 25, 2021. Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast. Tickets, violations and citations can hurt you and your operation, and potentially put you out of service. So how do you clear your record? I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson The ATRI survey on industry concerns reveals a disparity […]

October 25

DEF

DEF: winter prep and a push for tighter standards

Winter prep includes keeping your DEF flowing; meanwhile, three senators push for even tighter emissions standards for heavy-duty trucks.

October 22

supply chain

Supply chain: Senator, OOIDA talk solutions while ports create problems

OOIDA speaks out on the real supply chain problems; a senator speaks up for truckers about the parts shortage; and port problems explained.

October 21

freight

Freight: Where it’s hot; where it’s not

What makes demand on some lanes, with certain freight types, red hot while others remain stone cold? Dean Croke of DAT has the answer.

October 20

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Fuel: surcharges, saving money and security

Tickets: How do you get your record clear?

DEF: winter prep and a push for tighter standards

Supply chain: Senator, OOIDA talk solutions while ports create problems

Freight: Where it’s hot; where it’s not