Fuel surcharge: Where’s the money going?

Marty Ellis is hearing about the high price of fuel. One way truckers can cope is the fuel surcharge. But many truckers who pay for the fuel say they’re not receiving the full surcharge.

Listen to our full show

Marty Ellis is hearing about the high price of fuel. One way truckers can cope is the fuel surcharge. But many truckers who pay for the fuel say they’re not receiving the full surcharge. Also, we welcome back Tania Daniel of the International Factoring Association for part two of our conversation about factoring. Tania will break down UCC filings, how her association provides oversight for the industry, and who factoring is best suited for. And while we’ve had some positive developments recently, Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine joins us with a couple of less positive updates in the latest installment of The Parking Zone.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

An FMCSA request to expand hair testing is generating some strong opinions. Brake Safety Week is almost over. And on National Dog Day, the animal shelter that’s reaching out to truckers for some help.

Factoring: What is the UCC?

We welcome back Tania Daniel of the International Factoring Association for part two of our conversation about factoring. Tania will break down UCC filings, how her association provides oversight for the industry, and who factoring is best suited for.

The dark side of parking news

It can’t be all rainbows and butterflies when it comes to truck parking. Yes, we’ve had some positive developments in recent months, but Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine joins us with a couple of less positive updates. From an entire state laying down the hammer on parking in residential areas to a raging case of NIMBYism in Montana, Tyson goes over the details in the latest installment of The Parking Zone.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information