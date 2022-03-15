Fuel surcharge: Coping with high diesel prices

The price of fuel is doubtless the No. 1 topic in the industry right now, with record prices at the pump. And that means truckers need to think about how to recover some of that expense. And that may require a fuel surcharge.
OOIDA joins a host of other organizations to explore concerns over regulations on older truck engines in California. $60.6 billion dollars from the 2022 omnibus appropriations package will go toward rebuilding crumbling roads, highways and bridges. And Pennsylvania Senator Doug Mastriano attended a rally over the weekend to show his support for the People’s Convoy.
There’s a lot going on in trucking news right now and items 1, 2 and 3 just might be fuel prices. In a roundtable discussion, Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine join Scott Thompson to talk about what’s driving the news right now – from fuel prices and the fuel surcharge to the convoy in D.C. and hours-of-service challenges.
An effort to reform police-dispatched towing in Maryland continues to move forward. We’ll take a look at where that stands, and take a look at OOIDA’s 2022 state legislative agenda.
