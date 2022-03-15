Fuel surcharge: Coping with high diesel prices

The price of fuel is doubtless the No. 1 topic in the industry right now, with record prices at the pump. And that means truckers need to think about how to recover some of that expense. And that may require a fuel surcharge.

Listen to our full show

The price of fuel is doubtless the No. 1 topic in the industry right now, and recovering some of that expense may require a fuel surcharge. Also, items 1, 2 and 3 in trucking news right now might be fuel prices. In a roundtable discussion, Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine talk about what’s driving the news right now – from fuel prices and fuel surcharges to the convoy in D.C. and hours-of-service challenges. And an effort to reform police-dispatched towing in Maryland continues to move forward. We’ll take a look at where that stands, and take a look at OOIDA’s 2022 state legislative agenda.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

OOIDA joins a host of other organizations to explore concerns over regulations on older truck engines in California. $60.6 billion dollars from the 2022 omnibus appropriations package will go toward rebuilding crumbling roads, highways and bridges. And Pennsylvania Senator Doug Mastriano attended a rally over the weekend to show his support for the People’s Convoy.

News roundtable: fuel surcharge, convoys and more

There’s a lot going on in trucking news right now and items 1, 2 and 3 just might be fuel prices. In a roundtable discussion, Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine join Scott Thompson to talk about what’s driving the news right now – from fuel prices and the fuel surcharge to the convoy in D.C. and hours-of-service challenges.

Maryland towing reform update

An effort to reform police-dispatched towing in Maryland continues to move forward. We’ll take a look at where that stands, and take a look at OOIDA’s 2022 state legislative agenda.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information