Fuel surcharge: a little history

Coping with sudden surges in the price of fuel is far from a new problem in trucking. Today, we’ll hear a little of the history of the fuel surcharge and get some advice on how to create one.
Coping with sudden surges in the price of fuel is far from a new problem in trucking. Today, we’ll hear a little of the history of the fuel surcharge and get some advice on how to create one. Also, wondering how to contest incorrect violations on a driver vehicle inspection report? We’ll find out from attorneys Jeff McConnell and James Mennella of Road Law. And the past year has been a busy one in terms of state issues. We’ll have a review of efforts on towing reform, restroom access and other issues.
FMCSA and OOIDA defend recent hours-of-service changes in a D.C. Circuit Court. We get new details about results from those increased inspections at the Texas-Mexico border. And if you were thinking of going north of the border for a deal on a used truck, think again.
Wondering how to contest incorrect violations on a driver vehicle inspection report? We’ll find out from attorneys Jeff McConnell and James Mennella of Road Law.
The past year has been a busy one in terms of state issues. We’ll have a review of efforts on towing reform, restroom access and other issues.
