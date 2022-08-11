Fuel prices: the good news and the bad news

There’s reason to be optimistic about fuel prices. They’ve been trending down for nearly two months now – and industry experts expect that trend to continue for weeks or even months to come. Tom Kloza of OPIS is among them, but he also sees potential trouble on the horizon. He’s going to tell us why he’s throwing around words like “apocalyptic” to describe where the diesel markets could be headed by year’s end.

Listen to our full show

Fuel prices have trended down for nearly two months now – and industry experts expect that trend to continue for weeks or even months to come. Tom Kloza of OPIS is among them, but he also sees potential trouble on the horizon. Also, the dog days of summer are typically a time of stagnation in the spot market, and the trend appears to be holding true. Stephen Petit of DAT tells us which markets are hot and which are not. And for many years, Marty Ellis has been involved in one of the biggest charity events in the trucking industry – the World’s Largest Truck Convoy benefitting Special Olympics. That event recently lost its founder.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The trucker facing prison time for a crash that killed 7 motorcyclists is found not guilty. Two new studies suggest driver pay is up, but the cost of doing business is way up. And we shouldn’t have to say it, but please don’t drive your golf cart on the interstate.

Stagnation in the spot market

The dog days of summer are typically a time of stagnation in the spot market, and the trend appears to be holding true. Stephen Petit of DAT tells us which markets are hot and which markets are not. He also talks about where owner-operators might be able to get a little more bang for their buck on the spot market right now.

Convoy loses its founder

For many years, Marty Ellis played a key role in one of the biggest charity events in the trucking industry – the World’s Largest Truck Convoy benefitting Special Olympics. That event recently lost its founder.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information