Fuel prices biting you in the backside? Take the sting out

Land Line Now, July 30, 2021.

Fuel prices have been biting drivers in the backside, but there’s a way to take the sting out. Plus, the latest on infrastructure talks.

I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton

The House passes a major spending authorization bill; Canada certifies its first ELD under the new mandate; and it’s not everyone’s cup of tea.

II. Relief from biting fuel prices

Fuel prices have been biting drivers in the backside in recent weeks, but there’s a way to take the sting out and save more than 30 cents a gallon right now.

III. Spirit of the American Trucker

The skipper of the OOIDA tour truck also has fuel on his mind, with drivers bending his ear about fuel prices, surcharges and more.

IV. Bipartisan infrastructure package

Another step forward on a bipartisan infrastructure package, but not very many details.

