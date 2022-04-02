Fuel economy: stretch those dollars out

With fuel prices through the roof, we have a few tips to help you increase fuel economy and stretch those dollars.

Listen to our full show

With fuel prices through the roof, we have a few tips to help you increase fuel economy and stretch those dollars. Conversations about the truck parking crisis are being held at the highest levels of the government – so what happens now? And breaking down the White House plan to tap into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Today’s news with Ashley Blackford

Thousands of trucking jobs were lost during the month of March; Minnesota’s governor is relaxing some trucking regulations to help fight the spread of bird flu; and FAST enrollment centers will be reopening this month.

Federal leaders prioritize truck parking solutions

We’ve been talking about the problem for decades, and it seems that the message is finally getting through to the highest levels of the U.S government. We break down the conversations happening in Washington, D.C. – and why it certainly feels like we’re getting closer to something being done.

Tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Will the Biden administration plan for lowering fuel prices make much of a difference? What other options are on the table? Plus, examining FMCSA’s CDL exemption for Werner.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information