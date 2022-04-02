Fuel economy: stretch those dollars out

With fuel prices through the roof, we have a few tips to help you increase fuel economy and stretch those dollars.
Today’s news with Ashley Blackford
Thousands of trucking jobs were lost during the month of March; Minnesota’s governor is relaxing some trucking regulations to help fight the spread of bird flu; and FAST enrollment centers will be reopening this month.
Federal leaders prioritize truck parking solutions
We’ve been talking about the problem for decades, and it seems that the message is finally getting through to the highest levels of the U.S government. We break down the conversations happening in Washington, D.C. – and why it certainly feels like we’re getting closer to something being done.
Tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Will the Biden administration plan for lowering fuel prices make much of a difference? What other options are on the table? Plus, examining FMCSA’s CDL exemption for Werner.
