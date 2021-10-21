Contact Us
TruckTractorTrailer

Freight: Where it’s hot; where it’s not

October 20, 2021

|

Land Line Now, Oct. 20, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

What makes demand on some lanes, with certain freight types, red hot while others remain stone cold? Dean Croke of DAT has the answer.

freight

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

New bill in Ontario, Canada would mandate that businesses allow truckers to use their bathrooms. CVSA releases results from Brake Safety Week enforcement blitz. And an artist pays tribute to The Simpsons with a clever take on Marge’s name.

II. It’s time to play ‘paperwork or consequences’

No one gets into trucking to do paperwork. But if you’re running your own trucking business, it’s a necessity. Failing to do mandatory paperwork could earn you a huge fine, back payments, or in extreme cases, getting shut down. We’ll review some of the basics.

III. Freight: Why it’s hot here, not there

What makes demand on some lanes, with certain freight types, red hot, while others remain stone cold? Dean Croke of DAT says he’s been getting that question quite a lot over the past 18 months. We’ll share his answer, and take a look at the latest trends and numbers in the spot market.

IV. Infrastructure bill, budget reconciliation update

The bipartisan infrastructure bill and the budget reconciliation remain bogged down in Congress, as representatives and senators try to work out enough of their differences to get something done.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Related Podcasts

Supply chain

Supply chain: drug test delays and educating the mainstream press

Because of the supply chain crisis, some drivers are walking into drug and alcohol testing clinics only to either wait or be turned away.

October 19

personal conveyance

Personal conveyance questions answered

Few rules in trucking generate as many headaches as the rules for using your truck as a personal conveyance. We’ll have some advice.

October 18

FHWA wants to hear truck parking

Truck parking: a problem that could be a solution

Another city bans overnight truck parking; a bill would add more spaces; and truck parking is proposed as a supply chain solution.

October 15

Supply chain

Supply chain problems, plans and myths

The White House has a supply chain plan. Others use the crisis to push the driver shortage myth. But truckers can get lawmakers the facts.

October 14

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Freight: Where it’s hot; where it’s not

Supply chain: drug test delays and educating the mainstream press

Personal conveyance questions answered

Truck parking: a problem that could be a solution

Supply chain problems, plans and myths