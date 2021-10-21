Freight: Where it’s hot; where it’s not

Land Line Now, Oct. 20, 2021.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

New bill in Ontario, Canada would mandate that businesses allow truckers to use their bathrooms. CVSA releases results from Brake Safety Week enforcement blitz. And an artist pays tribute to The Simpsons with a clever take on Marge’s name.

II. It’s time to play ‘paperwork or consequences’

No one gets into trucking to do paperwork. But if you’re running your own trucking business, it’s a necessity. Failing to do mandatory paperwork could earn you a huge fine, back payments, or in extreme cases, getting shut down. We’ll review some of the basics.

III. Freight: Why it’s hot here, not there

What makes demand on some lanes, with certain freight types, red hot, while others remain stone cold? Dean Croke of DAT says he’s been getting that question quite a lot over the past 18 months. We’ll share his answer, and take a look at the latest trends and numbers in the spot market.

IV. Infrastructure bill, budget reconciliation update

The bipartisan infrastructure bill and the budget reconciliation remain bogged down in Congress, as representatives and senators try to work out enough of their differences to get something done.

