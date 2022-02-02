Freight still plentiful, but off historic highs

After reaching historic highs, the spot market for truckload freight is beginning to settle into typical seasonal patterns. But there’s still a lot of freight on the load board. Stephen Petit of DAT talks about that, and about the best places to make a little extra bank.
The weekly diesel report is starting to feel a lot like the movie “Groundhog Day.” Traffic deaths continue trending upward. And Florida releases its entertaining list of rejected personalized license plates.
Tolls could drop from Tacoma Narrows Bridge
Washington state lawmakers may remove tolls from the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, while legislative efforts in Indiana focus on ticket cameras, reckless driving and cable barriers.
What will automation do to the future of trucking?
As automation technologies are pushed forward, what will the future of trucking look like? OOIDA hopes members of Congress will answer that question, and several others, during a hearing later this week.
