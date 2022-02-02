Freight still plentiful, but off historic highs

After reaching historic highs, the spot market for truckload freight is beginning to settle into typical seasonal patterns. But there’s still a lot of freight on the load board. Stephen Petit of DAT talks about that, and about the best places to make a little extra bank.

Listen to our full show

After reaching historic highs, the spot market for truckload freight is beginning to settle into typical seasonal patterns. But there’s still a lot of freight on the load board. Also, Washington state lawmakers may remove tolls from the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, while legislative efforts in Indiana focus on ticket cameras, reckless driving and cable barriers. And as automation technologies are pushed forward, what will the future of trucking look like. That’s one of the questions OOIDA hopes will be answered during a congressional hearing later this week.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The weekly diesel report is starting to feel a lot like the movie “Groundhog Day.” Traffic deaths continue trending upward. And Florida releases its entertaining list of rejected personalized license plates.

Tolls could drop from Tacoma Narrows Bridge

Washington state lawmakers may remove tolls from the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, while legislative efforts in Indiana focus on ticket cameras, reckless driving and cable barriers.

What will automation do to the future of trucking?

As automation technologies are pushed forward, what will the future of trucking look like? OOIDA hopes members of Congress will answer that question, and several others, during a hearing later this week.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information