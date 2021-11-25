Contact Us
PrePass

Freight rates and the holiday week

November 24, 2021

|

Land Line Now, Nov. 24, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

It’s a holiday week, and freight is flying out the door. Stephen Petit of DAT talks about how that affects demand for trucks and spot rates.

freight rates

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

The latest on vaccine mandates. Parts of California suffer fuel shortages. And Mr. Jack Daniels’ overseas trip is cut short.

II. $1 billion in infrastructure grants

The U.S. DOT is preparing to issue grants for various infrastructure projects – with up to $1 billion dollars being on the line. We’ll cover that – plus more on the 3G sunset and how it might affect your ELD.

III. Freight rates get a holiday boost

It’s a holiday week, and freight is flying out the door. Stephen Petit of DAT joins us to talk about how that’s affecting demand for trucks and spot rates. Then he breaks down the latest numbers and trends on the spot market.

IV. The problem of staged accidents

Staged accidents continue to be a problem that plague the trucking industry. Mike Matousek, OOIDA director of state legislative affairs, stops by to talk about what’s being done to cut down the criminals who are trying to make an easy buck at the expense of truckers.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Related Podcasts

Something for Stevie

‘Something for Stevie’

We’ll offer a reading of a short story about truckers, “Something for Stevie,” by author Dan Anderson, plus an interview with the author.

November 24

cybersecurity

Cybersecurity warning – just in time for the holidays!

Two federal law enforcement agencies are sending out a warning about cybersecurity as the holidays approach, plus the latest on TWIC.

November 23

truck parking

OOIDA: Pave more truck parking

OOIDA wants the secretary of transportation to use infrastructure bill money to pave more truck parking – even through Congress left it out.

November 22

driver shortage

Driver shortage: Some carriers deceive to recruit

Recruiting is big business in trucking, with some carriers accepting turnover as a cost of doing business, and calling it a driver shortage.

November 19

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

‘Something for Stevie’

Freight rates and the holiday week

Cybersecurity warning – just in time for the holidays!

OOIDA: Pave more truck parking

Driver shortage: Some carriers deceive to recruit