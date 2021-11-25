Freight rates and the holiday week

Land Line Now, Nov. 24, 2021.

It’s a holiday week, and freight is flying out the door. Stephen Petit of DAT talks about how that affects demand for trucks and spot rates.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

The latest on vaccine mandates. Parts of California suffer fuel shortages. And Mr. Jack Daniels’ overseas trip is cut short.

II. $1 billion in infrastructure grants

The U.S. DOT is preparing to issue grants for various infrastructure projects – with up to $1 billion dollars being on the line. We’ll cover that – plus more on the 3G sunset and how it might affect your ELD.

III. Freight rates get a holiday boost

IV. The problem of staged accidents

Staged accidents continue to be a problem that plague the trucking industry. Mike Matousek, OOIDA director of state legislative affairs, stops by to talk about what’s being done to cut down the criminals who are trying to make an easy buck at the expense of truckers.

