Freight market – What’s coming in ’22?

It was a wild year on the spot freight market in 2021. DAT’s Dean Croke joins us for a look at how the year went out, while looking ahead to 2022.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
Officials in Virginia face the heat over their response to the traffic nightmare on I-95. The Supreme Court gets set to hear arguments over the vaccine mandate for large employers. And the bug that once grew as big as a car.
II. Factoring in some damage for small carriers
Some specific financial companies are preying on small motor carriers, trapping them into factoring deals and agreements that can be very financially damaging – and impossible to get out of. We’ll explain what’s happening and how to handle it.
III. Freight market – a look behind, and ahead
It was a wild year on the spot freight market in 2021. Dean Croke of DAT joins us for a look at how the year went out, while looking ahead to what 2022 may have in store for us. Dean also gives us the latest numbers and trends.
IV. Asking the states to step up on infrastructure
The president’s coordinator for implementing the infrastructure bill has asked the nation’s governors to step up to help decide how to spend the money. We’ll cover that – and how it offers truckers more chances to affect how their tax dollars are spent.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Get more information about the freight market. And you can find loads at OOIDA Members Edge.
- If you have problems with a factoring company or want advice before signing up with one, call OOIDA Business Services at 816-229-5791.
- Starting Friday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Petro in Weatherford, Texas. That’s at Exit 409 off Interstate 20. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- If you want to haul relief loads into disaster areas, contact the American Logistics Aid Network. The network can ensure you’re carrying a needed load and can get into the disaster area with relief.
- Be sure to check out the Fighting for Truckers website. Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year long.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.
- OOIDA is seeking the names and addresses of military personnel serving overseas so we can send them care packages through Truckers for Troops. You can call that information in to Nikki Johnson at our main number, 816-229-5791, or e-mail it to troops@ooida.com.
- OOIDA is soliciting personal letters or hand-made cards from children to be sent to our troops overseas as part of The Association’s care packages. You can mail them to us at OOIDA Truckers for Troops, PO Box 1000, Grain Valley, MO, 64029, c/o Norita Taylor.
- You can find a location to get a COVID-19 vaccination by entering a zip code into the website Vaccine Finder.org, by texting your zip code to 438829, or by calling 1-800-232-0233.