Freight market – What’s coming in ’22?

It was a wild year on the spot freight market in 2021. DAT’s Dean Croke joins us for a look at how the year went out, while looking ahead to 2022.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

Officials in Virginia face the heat over their response to the traffic nightmare on I-95. The Supreme Court gets set to hear arguments over the vaccine mandate for large employers. And the bug that once grew as big as a car.

II. Factoring in some damage for small carriers

Some specific financial companies are preying on small motor carriers, trapping them into factoring deals and agreements that can be very financially damaging – and impossible to get out of. We’ll explain what’s happening and how to handle it.

III. Freight market – a look behind, and ahead

It was a wild year on the spot freight market in 2021. Dean Croke of DAT joins us for a look at how the year went out, while looking ahead to what 2022 may have in store for us. Dean also gives us the latest numbers and trends.

IV. Asking the states to step up on infrastructure

The president’s coordinator for implementing the infrastructure bill has asked the nation’s governors to step up to help decide how to spend the money. We’ll cover that – and how it offers truckers more chances to affect how their tax dollars are spent.

