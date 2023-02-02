Contact Us
Freight market shows a glut of trucks

February 1, 2023

A record number of trucks are currently listed on the DAT One network. So what does that mean for freight and rates? We’ll have the details on that and more in today’s market update.

Listen to our full show

A record number of trucks are currently listed on the DAT One network. So what does that mean for freight and rates? We’ll have the details on that and more in today’s Market update. Also, in celebration of OOIDA’s 50th anniversary, we’ll share the ways the Association helps members with compliance and authority, along with permits and licensing issues on a daily basis. And we’ve all heard the expression “what’s in it for me?” But another question we should ask is “what’s expected of me?” or more precisely, “what are my responsibilities?” We’ll talk with Marty Ellis, the man who drives the Spirit of the American Trucker.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The T&I committee kicks off a new session with a hearing on the supply chain. The heat gets turned up once again on Tesla’s driver-assist technology. And emergency orders are issued in two states following a brutal winter storm.

Compliance, authority, and permits and licensing

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has helped a lot of people over the past 50 years. In celebration of OOIDA’s 50th anniversary, Tom Crowley, Tammy Hodges, Dale Watkins and Crystal Minardi of the Business Services Department share the ways the Association helps members with compliance and authority, along with permits and licensing issues on a daily basis.

Meeting our responsibilities

We’ve all heard the expression “what’s in it for me?” But another question we should ask is “what’s expected of me?” or more precisely, “what are my responsibilities?” We’ll talk with Marty Ellis, the man who drives the Spirit of the American Trucker.

